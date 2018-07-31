I couldn't resist doing the #kikichallenge @Drake so I sneaked out of my shoot in my athleisure look from the 50's😁 n did it .💃 Ok bye ! I hope no one noticed I was missing from shoot 😁😁😁 . . #inmyfeelingschallenge #drake #inmyfeelings #kiki #kikidoyouloveme #kiki #kikinda pic.twitter.com/8PtH77s33M

#inmyfeelingschallenge had to be done!!! @champagnepapi you’ve got us South Indian girls dancin to your tunes.. 😂😋 This is the craziness that goes on between shots... 🙄😛 Video and styling: @jaya_stylist Music supervision: #priyankatumpala pic.twitter.com/dTA1enB9Nt

English summary

Kiki challenge has taken over the world. For the people who have been living under a rock, the challenge is basically dancing to the tunes of Drake's song In My Feelings from his latest album Scorpion. According to Challenge, a person has to get out of a car and dance along with the moving car as he/she shakes a leg to the song. latest person to take up the Kiki challenge is actress Regina Cassandra. Regina dressed in traditional a South Indian dhavani (half-saree) and aced the steps with bubbling enthusiasm. She took to Twitter to share the video.