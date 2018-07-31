తెలుగు
రెజీనా ఇరగదీసింది.. లంగా ఓణిలో కికి ఛాలెంజ్.. డ్యాన్స్‌ ఛాలెంజ్‌పై పోలీసుల పంజా

    రెజీనా ఇరగదీసింది.. లంగా ఓణిలో కికి ఛాలెంజ్

    రైస్ బౌల్ ఛాలెంజ్, గ్రీన్ ఛాలెంజ్‌ తర్వాత ప్రస్తుతం ప్రపంచాన్ని కికి ఛాలెంజ్ ఊపేస్తున్నది. డ్రేక్ రూపొందించిన స్కార్పియన్ ఆల్బమ్‌లోని ఇన్ మై ఫీలింగ్స్ పాటకు డ్యాన్స్ చేయడానికి ఈ ఛాలెంజ్‌‌కు తెరలేపారు. ప్రతిభ ఉండి డ్యాన్స్ ప్రపంచానికి దూరంగా ఉండేవారు వెలుగులోకి తీసుకురావడానికి ఈ ఛాలెంజ్‌ను వెలుగులోకి తెచ్చారు.

    కికి ఛాలెంజ్ అంటే ఏమిటంటే

    కికి ఛాలెంజ్ ఉద్దేశమేమిటంటే.. ఏ వ్యక్తి అయినా ప్రయాణిస్తున్న కారులో నుంచి బయటకు దిగి పాటకు అనుగుణంగా డ్యాన్స్ చేయాలి. కదులుతున్న కారుతోనే సెప్పులు వేస్తూ పాటకు లయబద్ధంగా నృత్యం చేయాలి. ఇది కికి ఛాలెంజ్ నిబంధన.

    రెజీనా కసండ్రా కికి వైరల్

    రెజీనా కసండ్రా కికి వైరల్

    ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా వైరల్ అయిన కిక్ ఛాలెంజ్‌ను దక్షిణాది అందాల భామ రెజీనా కసండ్రా స్వీకరించింది. కదులుతున్న కారులో నుంచి దిగి దమ్మురేగేలా డ్యాన్స్ ఫెర్ఫార్మెన్స్ ఇచ్చింది. ప్రస్తుతం రెజీనా వీడియో వైరల్ అవుతున్నది.

    లంగా ఓణిలో రెజీనా కికి

    వెస్ట్రన్ బీట్‌తో కేకపుట్టించే సాంగ్‌లో రెజీనా సంప్రదాయ దస్తుల్లో అలరించింది. లంగా, ఓణిలో అందంగా కనిపించడమే కాకుండా.. సెప్టులతో అదరగొట్టింది. పాటకు అనుగుణంగా డ్యాన్స్ చేస్తూ తన్మయత్వంతో మురిసిపోయింది. తన వీడియోను ట్విట్టర్‌లో షేర్ చేసింది.

    అదాశర్మ కికితో ఊపేసింది

    రెజీనాకంటే ముందుగా పలువురు సినీ తారలు ఈ క్విక్ ఛాలెంజ్‌ను స్వీకరించారు. కానీ రెజీనా చేసిన డ్యాన్స్‌తోనే కిక్ ఛాలెంజ్ పాపులర్ అయింది. అయితే కిక్ ఛాలెంజ్‌పై దుమారం రేగుతున్నది. అత్యుత్సాహాన్ని ప్రదర్శించిన కొందరు పలువురు కారులో నుంచి పడిపోయి గాయాలపాలయ్యారు. దాంతో ఈ కిక్ ఛాలెంజ్‌పై వివాదం చెలరేగుతున్నది.

    కికిపై ముంబై పోలీసుల పంజా

    కికి ఛాలెంజ్ వల్ల ఎదురవుతున్న దుష్ఫ్రరిమాణాలపై ఇప్పటికే ముంబై పోలీసులు లాఠీ ఝులిపిస్తున్నారు. కిక్ ఛాలెంజ్‌లో పాల్గొంటే కఠిన చర్యలు తీసుకొంటామని ముంబై పోలీసు విభాగం హెచ్చరిస్తున్నది. పలు నగరాల్లో కూడా ఈ ఛాలెంజ్‌పై పోలీసులు దృష్టిపెట్టారు.

    English summary
    Kiki challenge has taken over the world. For the people who have been living under a rock, the challenge is basically dancing to the tunes of Drake's song In My Feelings from his latest album Scorpion. According to Challenge, a person has to get out of a car and dance along with the moving car as he/she shakes a leg to the song. latest person to take up the Kiki challenge is actress Regina Cassandra. Regina dressed in traditional a South Indian dhavani (half-saree) and aced the steps with bubbling enthusiasm. She took to Twitter to share the video.
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 31, 2018, 11:36 [IST]
