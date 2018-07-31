Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
Kiki challenge has taken over the world. For the people who have been living under a rock, the challenge is basically dancing to the tunes of Drake's song In My Feelings from his latest album Scorpion. According to Challenge, a person has to get out of a car and dance along with the moving car as he/she shakes a leg to the song. latest person to take up the Kiki challenge is actress Regina Cassandra. Regina dressed in traditional a South Indian dhavani (half-saree) and aced the steps with bubbling enthusiasm. She took to Twitter to share the video.
Story first published: Tuesday, July 31, 2018, 11:36 [IST]