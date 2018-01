 »   » షాకింగ్: ‘గాడ్ సెక్స్ అండ్ ట్రూత్’ వ్యతిరేకిస్తున్న వారిని చితకబాదిన వర్మ!

I think it's a great testament to the man that he's made a video where he beats up "imaginary protestors" of his new movie (a movie that no one is protesting, btw)... and this is still not the weirdest thing he's done this year. #RGVkiAag 😂https://t.co/S113P2li4E pic.twitter.com/OFaQnL0D2V