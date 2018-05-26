 »   » జూన్‌ 29న సాయిధరమ్‌తేజ్‌ 'తేజ్‌ ఐ లవ్‌ యూ' రిలీజ్

జూన్‌ 29న సాయిధరమ్‌తేజ్‌ 'తేజ్‌ ఐ లవ్‌ యూ' రిలీజ్

    సుప్రీమ్‌ హీరో సాయిధరమ్‌ తేజ్‌ కథానాయకుడిగా, అనుపమ పరమేశ్వరన్‌ హీరోయిన్‌గా క్రియేటివ్‌ కమర్షియల్స్‌ మూవీ మేకర్స్‌ పతాకంపై ఎ.కరుణాకరన్‌ దర్శకత్వంలో క్రియేటివ్‌ ప్రొడ్యూసర్‌ కె.ఎస్‌.రామారావు, వల్లభ నిర్మిస్తున్న చిత్రం 'తేజ్‌'. ఐ లవ్‌ యు అనేది ఉపశీర్షిక. ప్యారిస్‌లో చిత్రీకరించిన రెండు పాటలతో టోటల్‌గా షూటింగ్‌ పార్ట్‌ పూర్తయింది.

    ప్రస్తుతం పోస్ట్‌ ప్రొడక్షన్‌లో భాగంగా ఎడిటింగ్‌, డబ్బింగ్‌ జరుగుతోంది. జూన్‌ 29న చిత్రాన్ని విడుదల చేసేందుకు ప్లాన్‌ చేస్తున్నారు. 'తొలిప్రేమ', 'ఉల్లాసంగా ఉత్సాహంగా', 'డార్లింగ్‌' వంటి రొమాంటిక్‌ మూవీస్‌ని అందించిన ఎ.కరుణాకరన్‌ దర్శకత్వంలో వస్తోన్న మరో రొమాంటిక్‌ ఎంటర్‌టైనర్‌ ఇది. మంచి లవ్‌ ఫీల్‌తో సాగే ప్రేమకథా చిత్రంగా 'తేజ్‌ ఐ లవ్‌ యు' రూపొందుతోంది.

    సాయిధరమ్‌ తేజ్‌, అనుపమ పరమేశ్వరన్‌, జయప్రకాశ్‌, పవిత్రా లోకేశ్‌, ప థ్వీ, సురేఖా వాణి, వైవా హర్ష, జోష్‌ రవి, అరుణ్‌ కుమార్‌ తదితరులు నటిస్తోన్న ఈ చిత్రానికి లిరిక్స్‌: చంద్రబోస్‌, రామజోగయ్యశాస్త్రి, పోతుల రవికిరణ్‌, గోశాల రాంబాబు, స్టంట్స్‌: వెంకట్‌, ప్రొడక్షన్‌ ఎగ్జిక్యూటివ్‌: సతీశ్‌, ప్రొడక్షన్‌ కంట్రోలర్‌: మోహన్‌, చీఫ్‌ కో డైరెక్టర్‌: చలసాని రామారావు, ఎడిటర్‌: ఎస్‌.ఆర్‌.శేఖర్‌, ఆర్ట్‌: సాహి సురేశ్‌, సంగీతం: గోపీ సుందర్‌, సినిమాటోగ్రఫీ: అండ్రూ.ఐ, మాటలు: డార్లింగ్‌ స్వామి, సహ నిర్మాత: వల్లభ, నిర్మాత: కె.ఎస్‌.రామారావు, కథ, స్క్రీన్‌ప్లే, దర్శకత్వం: ఎ.కరుణాకరన్‌.

    Supreme Hero Sai Dharam Tej's latest film with Anupama Parameswaran as heroine is 'Tej' with caption 'I Love U'. A.Karunakaran is Directing this film while Creative Producer K.S.Rama Rao, Vallabha are bankrolling this film under Creative Commercials Movie Makers. Entire shooting part has been completed with two songs recently shot in Paris. Film is currently undergoing its Editing and Dubbing works. Ppst-Production work is on full swing. Makers are planning to release the film on June 29. 'Tej' is another romantic entertainer from Director A.Karunakaran who earlier delivered Superhit Romantic Movies like 'Tholi Prema', 'Ullasamga Utsahamga', 'Darling'. 'Tej I Love U' is being made as a breezy love story which is filled with feel good moments throughout the film.
    Story first published: Saturday, May 26, 2018, 23:44 [IST]
