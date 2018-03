English summary

Salman Khan shared screen space with Rekha in the 1988 film Biwi Ho Toh Aisi. And 30 years after his debut, the 52-year-old actor will reunite with Bollywood's evergreen diva on the big screen in Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se. Five years after Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, the Deols are back with another comedy, and this time, they have roped in Salman and Rekha for a special number in the song.