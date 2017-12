English summary

Salman and Katrina will be seen together onscreen after almost four years in Ek Tha Tiger's sequel, Tiger Zinda Hai. Those who have come late, Salman Khan plays the role of a RAW agent in the film while Katrina plays a Pakistani agent. In an interview to a daily, Katrina Kaif revealed that the story of the movie is outstanding, "It's an incredible story I think Ali (Abbas Zafar, the film's director) has taken the story forward in an amazing way. It has been really fun everyday on the set with Ali and Salman. It has been really wonderful.'' Stay tuned for more updates on Tiger Zinda Hai.