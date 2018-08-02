 »   » సినిమా చూస్తూ ఏడ్చేసిన సమంత, స్నేహితుడిపై ప్రశంసలు!

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
English summary
Samantha about Chi La Sow director Rahul Ravindran. ‘Chi La Sow’ starring Sushanth and Ruhani Sharma as lead pair has releasing on August 3rd. This film marks the debut of actor Rahul Ravindran as director. With ‘Chi La Sow’ the female lead, Ruhani Sharma is debuting as lead actress in Telugu cinema.
Story first published: Thursday, August 2, 2018, 16:35 [IST]