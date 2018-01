 »   » చైతూతో పెళ్లి తర్వాత సమంత ‘యూటర్న్’.. గాసిప్ కాదు.. వాస్తవమే..

English summary

Samantha already has a string of films lined for release this year – There’s Rangasthalam, opposite Ram Charan that releases this March. There’s the Tamil-Telugu biopic Mahanati that has her playing a pivotal role. She will also be seen in Irumbu Thirai opposite Vishal. She also has a film opposite Vijay Sethupathi. After marriage, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will star in the Tamil and Telugu remake of Kannada super hit film, U turn. Samantha Ruth Prabhu will begin shooting for U-turn remake in February.