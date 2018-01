 »   » ఉదయం లేవగానే డ్రగ్స్ కోసం తపించేవాడు: స్టార్ హీరోపై దర్శకుడి సంచలనం!

English summary

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt says actor Sanjay Dutt had a really hard time dealing with his addiction to heroin. “Sanjay Dutt had a really hard time dealing with his addiction. It went to a point where his first thought in the morning was about heroin. Hear me and Pooja Bhatt talk about substance abuse only on ‘Bhatt Naturally’ (radio show),” Mahesh tweeted on Sunday.