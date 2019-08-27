ప్రభుత్వ చర్యకు వ్యతిరేకంగా గళమెత్తిన దర్శకుడు శేఖర్ కమ్ముల!

English summary

"Uranium mining in Nallamala forest would seriously affect the ecosystem in Telangana and Andhra regions. We will loose 3 lakh acres of forest land and its wildlife habitat. It will destroy the second largest tiger reserve in India. The Chenchus, the most primitive tribal group who live in the Nallamala will be extinct. It would deplete springs and rivulets, contaminate the Krishna river with truly frightening implications. The Radon emission resulting from the mining is proven to be Cancer causing. It is catastrophic to go on with the mining. The Government should react and see to that we save the Krishna river, the Chenchus and the Nallamala forest." Sekhar Kammula said.