    ప్రభుత్వ చర్యకు వ్యతిరేకంగా గళమెత్తిన దర్శకుడు శేఖర్ కమ్ముల!

    By
    |

    భారత దేశంలోనే రెండో అతిపెద్ద టైగర్ రిజర్వ్ ఫారెస్ట్‌గా ఉన్న నల్లమల అడవుల్లో యూరేనియం గనుల తవ్వకాలు చేపట్టేందుకు ఏర్పాట్లు జరుగుతున్నాయి. తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్రంలోని నాగర్‌కర్నూలు జిల్లా అమ్రాబాద్‌ ఫారెస్టు ఏరియాలో మైనింగ్ చేసేందుకు కేంద్ర పర్యావరణ మంత్రిత్వ శాఖ అడ్వయిజరీ కమిటీ సముఖంగా ఉన్నట్లుగా వార్తలు రావడంతో పర్యావరణ ప్రేమికులు ఆందోళన వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నారు.

    నల్లమల అడవుల్లో యురేనియం తవ్వకాలు జరుపడం వల్ల పర్యావరణానికి తీవ్రమైన నష్టం జరుగుతుందని, ఈ నిర్ణయాన్ని వెనక్కి తీసుకోవాలనే డిమాండ్ తెరపైకి వచ్చింది. నల్లమలను రక్షించాలని జరుగుతున్న ఉద్యమంలో తాజాగా ప్రముఖ తెలుగు దర్శకుడు శేఖర్ కమ్ముల కూడా చేరారు.

    ఫేస్ బుక్ పోస్ట్ ద్వారా

    ఫేస్ బుక్ పోస్ట్ ద్వారా

    నల్లమల అటవీ ప్రాంతంలో యురేనియం తవ్వకాల చేపట్టబోతున్నారు. దీని వల్ల మన పర్యావరణానికి తీవ్ర నష్టం జరుగుతుంది. చెంచులు, ఇతర అటవీ వాసులు నివసిస్తున్న ప్రాంతం, అంతరించిపోతున్న పులులు నివసించే ప్రాంతం అయిన నల్లమల సమూలంగా నాశనం అవుతుంది, కృష్ణ, దాని ఉపనదులు కలుషితం అవుతాయని శేఖర్ కమ్ముల తన ఫేస్ బుక్ పేజీలో పోస్ట్ పెట్టారు.

    మనషులకు కూడా ప్రమాదమే

    మనషులకు కూడా ప్రమాదమే

    ఇప్పటికే చాలా మంది కాన్సర్ బారిన పడ్డారు. యురేనియం తవ్వకాల వల్ల కాన్సర్ రోగుల సంఖ్య మరింత పెరుగుతుంది. యురేనియం కోసం పర్యావరణాన్ని నాశనం చేసుకోకూడదు. వెంటనే ప్రభుత్వం స్పందించి చెంచులని, ఇతర ఆదివాసులని, పర్యావరణాన్ని మొత్తంగా నల్లమల అడవుల్ని కాపాడాలి... అని శేఖర్ కమ్ముల డిమాండ్ చేశారు.

    అమేజాన్ అడవులపై ఉన్న ప్రేమ నల్లమల మీద లేదా?

    అమేజాన్ అడవులపై ఉన్న ప్రేమ నల్లమల మీద లేదా?

    ఇటీవల అమేజాన్ రెయిన్ ఫారెస్ట్‌లో మంటలు చెలరేగడంపై పలువురు తెలుగు టాప్ సెలబ్రిటీలు ఆందోళన వ్యక్తం చేస్తూ ట్వీట్లు చేశారు. మరి మన సొంత ప్రాంతం అడవులు నాశనం అయ్యే పరిస్థితి దాపురించింది, దీనిపై ఇతర తెలుగు సినీ ప్రముఖులు స్పందించాల్సిన అవసరం ఉంది.... అని పలువురు పర్యావరణ వేత్తలు అభిప్రాయ పడుతున్నారు.

    శేఖర్ కమ్ముల ధైర్యంగా...

    శేఖర్ కమ్ముల ధైర్యంగా...

    నల్లమల అడవుల విషయంలో శేఖర్ కమ్ముల తీసుకున్న చొరవపై పలువురు పర్యావరణ వేత్తలు హర్షం వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నారు. కమ్మల తరహాలో సినీ ప్రముఖులు, ప్రజలు, ప్రజా సంఘాలు ముందుకు వచ్చి నల్లమల యూరేనియం తవ్వకాలకు వ్యతిరేకంగా గళమెత్తితే ప్రభుత్వం వెనక్కి తగ్గుతుందని అంటున్నారు.

    English summary
    "Uranium mining in Nallamala forest would seriously affect the ecosystem in Telangana and Andhra regions. We will loose 3 lakh acres of forest land and its wildlife habitat. It will destroy the second largest tiger reserve in India. The Chenchus, the most primitive tribal group who live in the Nallamala will be extinct. It would deplete springs and rivulets, contaminate the Krishna river with truly frightening implications. The Radon emission resulting from the mining is proven to be Cancer causing. It is catastrophic to go on with the mining. The Government should react and see to that we save the Krishna river, the Chenchus and the Nallamala forest." Sekhar Kammula said.
    Story first published: Tuesday, August 27, 2019, 17:23 [IST]
