Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
allu aravind geetha govindam telugu movie review geetha govindam telugu cinema review govindam telugu cinema review and rating govindam telugu cinema news vijay deverakonda rashmika mandanna
English summary
Geetha Govindam is a Telugu movie starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in prominent roles. It is a romantic drama directed by Parasuram. Allu Aravind, Bunny Vasu are the producers for this movie. This movie released on August 15, 2018. This movie collecting huge collections world wide. In this occasion, movie unit organised a success meet. Senior Actress Annapoorna kissed chiranjeevi in this event.
Story first published: Monday, August 20, 2018, 17:38 [IST]