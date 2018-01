 »   » మరుగుజ్జుగా షారుక్‌ మళ్లీ రిస్క్ చేస్తున్నాడా? టీజర్ అదిరింది..

English summary

Shah Rukh Khan, who has teamed up with Aanand L Rai for the first time, announced the title of Zero and unveiled a teaser video on Twitter, on the first day of 2018. Zero also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Aanand, who has directed films such as Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Raanjhanaa, has vowed to surprise us with Zero for sure!