 »   » ఇంతకంటే గొప్ప ప్రారంభం ఉండదు: ‘హలో’ ఫేం కళ్యాణి ప్రియదర్శన్

English summary

Actor Kalyani Priyadarshan has started shooting for her second film, in Telugu again, which is alongside Sharwanand. The film is yet to be titled and is being directed by Sudheer K Varma. “Couldn’t have started this year off any better way! First day of shoot with an incredible team. Best birthday gift ever! Thanks to everyone for the kind wishes. Need all your best wishes for the coming year SitharaEnts sudheerkvarma.” Kalyani tweeted.