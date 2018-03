 »   » చదవంటే ఇంజినీరింగ్, డాక్టర్లే కాదు.. హ్యాట్సాఫ్ వేణు.. నీది నాది ఒకే కథకు శేఖర్ కమ్ముల ప్రశంస

English summary

Director Venu Vudugula, Hero SriVishnu's movie is Needi Naadi Oke Katha. This movie got special attention, before its release. Needi Naadi Oke Katha set to release on March 23. In this occassion, Director Shekhar Kammula happend to see this movie. He praises Venu Vudugula and SriVishnu and film unit.