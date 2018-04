 »   » శ్రీరెడ్డికి శేఖర్ కమ్ముల వార్నింగ్.. అయినా లెక్క చేయని నటి.. త్వరలోనే మరిన్నీ లీకులంటూ..

English summary

Director Shekhar Kammula reacted on Sri Reddy facebook post. He posted that Yesterday a social media post maligning me came to my notice. It is vulgar, demeaning and full of lies. It has caused deep grief to my family, to me and many more who value me. I could never imagine in my wildest dreams that a woman whom I don't know, have not seen or never spoken to in person or on the phone can suddenly make these baseless allegations.Whatever might be their intentions and whoever might be involved in this diabolic act , I would like to say that it is WRONG, IMMORAL and CRIMINAL. APOLOGIZE and take back every word that was posted against me or be ready to face legal action, which will include criminal/civil proceedings.