 »   » శ్రీయా పెళ్లి గుట్టు వీడింది.. వేదికపై భర్తకు ముద్దులతో ముంచెత్తిన శ్రీయ (వీడియో, ఫొటోలు)

Shriya Saran married long-time Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev on March 12. It was an intimate affair in the presence of friends and family. The wedding was reportedly preceded by a pre-wedding party on March 11. Tollywood hero Vishnu Manchu is said to have tied the knot with her long-time Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev. Now Shriya photos are viral in social media.