తెలుగు
 »   »  నీచంగా బిహేవ్ చేశారు.. మహేష్ ట్వీట్‌ వివాదంపై శోభిత ధూళిపాల.. ముద్దుల ప్రియుడితో..

నీచంగా బిహేవ్ చేశారు.. మహేష్ ట్వీట్‌ వివాదంపై శోభిత ధూళిపాల.. ముద్దుల ప్రియుడితో..

Posted By:
    గూఢచారి చిత్రంలో అందాల ఆరబోతతో తెలుగు ప్రేక్షకులను ఆకట్టుకొన్న శోభితా ధూళిపాల తాజాగా ఓ వివాదంలో ఇరుక్కొన్నారు. గూఢచారి చిత్రంపై ప్రశంసలు కురిపిస్తూ సూపర్‌స్టార్ మహేష్‌బాబు చేసిన ట్వీట్‌ను శోభితా రీట్వీట్ చేయడం వివాదంగా మారింది. సోషల్ మీడియాలో మహేష్ ఫ్యాన్స్ ట్రోల్ చేయడంతో గందరగోళంగా మారింది. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో శోభితా ధూళిపాల స్పందించారు.

    శోభిత ధూళిపాలపై దారుణంగా

    గూఢచారి చిత్ర యూనిట్‌లోని ప్రతీ ఒక్కరిని కంగ్రాట్స్ చేస్తూ మహేష్ చేసిన ట్వీట్‌కు ఆమె థ్యాంక్యూ అని చాలా సింపుల్‌గా రీట్వీట్ చేయడంతో మహేష్ ఫ్యాన్స్ రఫ్ ఆడించారు. సూపర్‌స్టార్ మీ సినిమాపై ప్రశంసలు కురిపిస్తే ఏదో పట్టనట్టు థ్యాంక్యూ అంటావా అని బండబూతులు వాడేసారు. గూఢచారి హిట్టయినంత మాత్రన బట్టలు చించుకొని ఫోజులు కొట్టకు అనే విధంగా మాట్లాడారు.

    మహేష్‌బాబు అంటే గౌరవం

    థ్యాంక్యూ అనే పదంపై మహేష్ ఫ్యాన్స్ అనూహ్యంగా స్పందించడంపై నేను కంగారు పడిపోయాను. సర్, సూపర్‌స్టార్, ది గ్రేట్ అనే పదం వాడకపోవడం కొంత అమర్యాదగానే అనిపించింది. అంత మాత్రాన మహేష్ గౌరవం లేదని కాదు. సూపర్‌స్టార్ అంటే నాకు అమితమైన ఇష్టం, గౌరవం అని శోభితా పేర్కొన్నారు.

    మహేష్ ఫ్యాన్స్ బాధ పెట్టారు

    ఒకవేళ నేను తప్పుగా బిహేవ్ చేస్తే మంచిగా చెప్పితే సరిదిద్దుకునే దానిని. కానీ కొందరు సోషల్ మీడియాను దుర్వినియోగం చేస్తూ అభ్యంతరకరమైన భాషను వాడారు. ఆ భాష ఉపయోగించిన తీరు నాకు చాలా బాధకలిగించింది. అలాంటి వ్యక్తులను సహించకూడదు అని శోభిత ఆవేదన వ్యక్తం చేసింది.

    సీరియల్ కిస్సర్‌ ఇమ్రాన్ హష్మీతో

    ఇదిలా ఉండగా, శోభితా ధూళిపాల బాలీవుడ్ చిత్ర పరిశ్రమకు పరిచయం కాబోతున్నది. మలయాళ దర్శకుడు జీతూ జోసెఫ్ బాలీవుడ్‌లో ఎంట్రీ ఇస్తూ సీరియల్ కిస్సర్ ఇమ్రాన్ హష్మి‌తో రూపొందిస్తున్న చిత్రంలో శోభిత ధూళిపాల నటిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రం 2012లో వచ్చిన స్పానిష్ చిత్రం ది బాడీకి రీమేక్. సస్పెన్స్ థ్రిల్లర్‌గా రూపొందే ఈ చిత్రంలో రిషీ కపూర్ కీలకపాత్రను పోషిస్తున్నారు.

    English summary
    Sobhita Dhulipala recently made her debut in Telugu cinema with the film Goodachari, directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. The film has also found a fan in Mahesh Babu, who took to Twitter to appreciate the filmmaker and the entire crew. He said also praised Adivi for his performance. Sobhita Dhulipala retweeted the post and wrote 'Thank you' to Mahesh Babu. This become contraversy in social media.
    Story first published: Friday, August 10, 2018, 19:19 [IST]
    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

