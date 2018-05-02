 »   » అఫీషియల్: సోనమ్ కపూర్ పెళ్లి డేట్ ప్రకటించిన ఫ్యామిలీ, పెళ్లి సందడి షురూ...

English summary

After weeks of speculations, finally Sonam Kapoor confirms her wedding and the date as well. Sonam is all set tie knot with her boyfriend Aanand Ahuja in Mumbai and a few minutes ago, the Kapoor clan has sent out the official statement about the same. It reads, "The Kapoor and Ahuja families take a great joy and pride in announcing that the marriage of Sonam and Aanand. The wedding will take place on the 8th of May in Mumbai. Since it is an intimate affair, we request you to respect the family privacy. Thank you for all your blessing, love, as we celebrate this special moment in our lives."