Janhvi Kapoor turns 21 today, and Sonam took to Instagram to wish her cousin in the sweetest way possible. She wrote, "To one of the strongest girls I know, who became a woman today. Happy birthday jannu. janhvikapoor #21stbirthday." Apart from Sonam, Sridevi's close friend Manish Malhotra, too, wished Janhvi on her birthday. The designer shared a picture of him with Sridevi and Janhvi from the sets of Dhadak, and wrote, "Happy Birthday my dearest janhvikapoor May God Bless you With Happiness Love Peace and Just Everything."