English summary

The controversial Telugu actress Sri Reddy has accused Nani of not allowing her to be a part of Bigg Boss 2 Telugu. However, Nani has denied all the allegations. Sri Reddy has made sensational comments against three of Bigg Boss 2 Contestants who are still in Bigg Boss 2 house. Today Sri Reddy wrote on her Facebook, “Samrat reddy weds Sri reddy..have fun in big boss ra..offer peru cheppi use chesi,Na sangathendhi ra ante,dheng.. leka mangalavaram annadanta..me avida ready ra bayataki ra cheppulu cheepurlutho readyga vuntam..”