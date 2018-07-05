తెలుగు
 »   » బిగ్‌బాస్ 2 కంటెస్టెంట్ సామ్రాట్‌పై... శ్రీరెడ్డి సంచలనం, వాట్సాప్ చాట్ లీక్!

బిగ్‌బాస్ 2 కంటెస్టెంట్ సామ్రాట్‌పై... శ్రీరెడ్డి సంచలనం, వాట్సాప్ చాట్ లీక్!

Posted By:
    కాస్టింగ్ కౌచ్, సినీ ఇండస్ట్రీలో మహిళలపై జరుగుతున్న దౌర్జన్యాలు, అన్యాయాలపై పోరాటం చేస్తూ.... పలువురు సినీ ప్రముఖులను ఉద్దేశించి సంచలన వ్యాఖ్యలు చేస్తూ వార్తల్లో నిలుస్తున్న శ్రీరెడ్డి తాజాగా బిగ్ బాస్ కంటెస్టెంట్ సామ్రాట్ గురించి తన ఫేస్ బుక్ పేజీలో సెన్సేషనల్ పోస్టు పెట్టింది. అతడితో జరిగిన వాట్సాప్ చాట్ వివరాలను ఈ పోస్టు ద్వారా లీక్ చేసింది. అతడు బిగ్ బాస్ నుండి బయటకు వచ్చిన తర్వాత చెప్పు చీపుర్లతో రెడీగా ఉంటాం అంటూ ఘాటైన వ్యాఖ్యలు చేసింది.

    సామ్రాట్, శ్రీరెడ్డి మధ్య ఏమిటి గొడవ?

    సామ్రాట్, శ్రీరెడ్డి మధ్య ఏం జరిగింది? ఏ విషయంలో ఇద్దరి మధ్య విబేధాలు వచ్చాయి? అనే విషయంలో క్లారిటీగా లేదు. సామ్రాట్ బిగ్ బాస్ ఇంటి నుండి బయటకు వచ్చిన తర్వాత ఇందుకు సంబంధించిన పూర్తి వివరాలు బయటకు వచ్చే అవకాశం ఉంది.

    నాని మీద కూడా ఆరోపణలు

    కొన్ని రోజుల క్రితం బిగ్ బాస్ హోస్ట్ నాని మీద కూడా శ్రీరెడ్డి ఆరోపణలు చేసిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. అతడి వల్లే తనకు బిగ్ బాస్ 2లో అవకాశం రాలేదని, గతంలో తనను వాడుకున్నాడని, కావాలని తాను బిగ్ బాస్ లోకి రాకుండా అడ్డుకున్నాడని ఆమె సంచలన వ్యాఖ్యలు చేశారు. నాని మీద ఇతర వ్యక్తిగత కామెంట్స్ కూడా చేయడంతో.... ఆమెకు నేచురల్ స్టార్ లీగల్ నోటీసులు పంపిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

    కత్తి మహేష్ మీద కామెంట్స్ చేయలేదు

    శ్రీరెడ్డి... కత్తి మహేష్‌ను విమర్శిస్తూ కామెంట్స్ చేసినట్లు ప్రచారం జరుగుతోంది. దీనిపై శ్రీరెడ్డి స్పందించారు. తాను మహేష్ కత్తి మీద ఎలాంటి కామెంట్స్ చేయలేదని, తన(శ్రీరెడ్డి) పేరుతో ఉన్న ట్విట్టర్ అకౌంట్స్ అన్నీ ఫేక్ అకౌంట్సే అని... శ్రీ శక్తి పేరుతో మాత్రమే తనకు అకౌంట్ ఉందని తెలిపారు.

    సోషల్ మీడియా వేదికగా...

    శ్రీరెడ్డి వ్యవహారం, ఆమె ప్రముఖులపై చేస్తున్న ఆరోపణలు వివాదాస్పదం కావడం... వాటిని ప్రసారం చేస్తున్న టీవీ ఛానల్స్ మీద విమర్శలు రావడంతో మీడియా కూడా ఆమెను దూరం పెట్టినట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. దీంతో సోషల్ మీడియాను వేదికగా చేసుకుని శ్రీరెడ్డి ముందుకు సాగుతోంది.

    English summary
    The controversial Telugu actress Sri Reddy has accused Nani of not allowing her to be a part of Bigg Boss 2 Telugu. However, Nani has denied all the allegations. Sri Reddy has made sensational comments against three of Bigg Boss 2 Contestants who are still in Bigg Boss 2 house. Today Sri Reddy wrote on her Facebook, “Samrat reddy weds Sri reddy..have fun in big boss ra..offer peru cheppi use chesi,Na sangathendhi ra ante,dheng.. leka mangalavaram annadanta..me avida ready ra bayataki ra cheppulu cheepurlutho readyga vuntam..”
    Story first published: Thursday, July 5, 2018, 19:39 [IST]
