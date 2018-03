 »   » శ్రీవిష్ణు మూవీ ‘నీది నాది ఒకే కథ’ రిలీజ్ డేట్ ఖరారు

English summary

Highly anticipated Sri Vishnu starrer ‘Needi Naadi Oke Katha’ is all set to release on March 23rd. The film has garnered huge buzz ever since release of the teaser. Sri Vishnu’s striking dialogues in Chittoor slang have received terrific response. Four songs composed by Suresh Bobbili have won the applause of music lovers. The youthful entertainer is directed ‘Needi Naadi Oke Katha’ is directed by Venu Udugula.