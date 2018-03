English summary

The internet is dark and full of terrors! Nothing shuts off despite the authorities completing investigations from all angles by questioning Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and his family, the hotel staff and gave a report of "accidental drowning" as the cause of death. The conspiracy theories are still afloat on the Internet and questions are being raised about the authenticity of the whole investigation. To add fuel to fire, conspiracy theorists held on to choreographer Saroj Khan's statement saying, "How can bathtub drown her (Sridevi)?" and Simi Garewal observed similarities between Sridevi and Whitney Houston's demise. Below are the details of the conspiracies floating around on Sridevi's death!