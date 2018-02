 »   » అప్పటికి శ్రీదేవి చనిపోలేదు.. ఇంకా శ్వాస ఆడుతున్నది.. హోటల్ సిబ్బంది.. బోనిది కట్టుకథేనా!

English summary

Sridevi left for the wedding with her husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi on the morning of February 18. Her elder daughter, Janhvi, could not accompany them, owing to work commitments. The post-mortem revealed traces of alcohol in her body and it is being said that she was under the influence of alcohol when she lost her balance, fell into the bathtub and drowned. The Dubai Police has transferred the case to Dubai Public Prosecution, thus delaying the process of repatriation. Sridevi's mortal remains are expected to reach India sometime on Tuesday.