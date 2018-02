 »   » శ్రీదేవి అంత్యక్రియలకు వెళ్లేది వీరే.. తెలుగు, తమిళ పరిశ్రమల నుంచి..

English summary

It’s an end of an era for Indian cinema as it lost one of its legendary actors – Sridevi. Following a massive cardiac arrest, the actress breathed her last on 24th February evening. Her sudden death has left the film industry in shock. Reports suggest that, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna and Venkatesh are expected to attend the funeral. Also, Bharathiraaja who directed her in many films, Prakash Raj, K Raghavendra Rao are expected to be part of the last rites.