శ్రీరెడ్డి వివాదంలోకి ప్రముఖ నిర్మాత.. అంగట్లో సరుకులం కాదు.. రాబందులే నయం..

వివాదాస్పద నటి శ్రీరెడ్డి సోషల్ మీడియాలో తన పోస్టులతో హల్‌చల్ రేపుతున్నది. ప్రముఖ టెలివిజన్ ఛానెల్‌లో ప్రముఖ నిర్మాత సురేష్ కుమారుడితో అతి సన్నిహితంగా ఉన్న ఫొటోలను లీక్ చేసిన శ్రీరెడ్డి ఫేస్‌బుక్ పోస్టులతో మండిపడుతున్నది. తాజాగా శ్రీరెడ్డి చేసిన పోస్టులు సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్‌గా మారుతున్నాయి.

అమ్మాయిల జీవితాలను నాశనం చేస్తున్న సినీ ప్రముఖుల జాబితా తన వద్ద ఇంకా ఉంది. వాటిని మెల్లమెల్లగా లీక్ చేస్తాను. అమ్మాయిలం అన్నా మేము. అంగట్లో సరుకులం కాదు అని శ్రీరెడ్డి ఓ పోస్ట్ పెట్టారు.

అభిరామ్, ఇండియన్ ఐడల్ శ్రీరాం.. మీరిద్దరు శ్రీరాముడి పేర్లు పెట్టుకొన్నారు. కానీ చేసేవి ఇలాంటి పనులా? ఛీ.. ఛీ అని శ్రీరెడ్డి మరో పోస్టులో పేర్కొన్నారు.

కుల రాజకీయాలు వద్దన్నా. ఆడపిల్లలన్నా.. పాపం వాళ్లను బతకనిద్దాం అన్నా. దిల్ రాజు (రెడ్డి) గారు ప్లీజ్ సంకెళ్లతో ఉన్న కళామతల్లిని బంధ విముక్తిని చేయండి. మీరు పోతే శని వదిలిపోతుందని అనుకొంటారు. బతికి ఉండగానే దయచేసి మారండి.

ఒట్టి చేతులతో పోతాం. మనమందరం మంచి పేరుతో పోదాం అన్నా. టాలెంట్‌ను చంపొద్దు అన్నా. చౌదరి కులంలోని పెద్దలకు ఓ రిక్వెస్ట్. మీరంతా మంచి హృదయం కలవారు అని నేను నమ్ముతాను అని శ్రీరెడ్డి మరో పోస్టులో పేర్కొన్నది.

నా పోరాటానికి మద్దతు తెలుపుతున్న తెలంగాణ యూత్ ఫోర్స్‌కు ధన్యవాదాలు. మీ రుణం ఎప్పటికీ తీర్చుకోలేను అని శ్రీరెడ్డి వ్యాఖ్యలు చేసింది. శ్రీరెడ్డికి న్యాయం చేయాలని పలు సంఘాలు స్పందిస్తున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

తనకు వ్యతిరేకంగా రాస్తున్న రెండు యూట్యూబ్ ఛానెళ్లపై శ్రీరెడ్డి మండిపడింది. పత్రికారంగం చరిత్రలోనే మాయని మచ్చ అని ఆగ్రహం వ్యక్తం చేసింది. మాంసాన్ని పీక్కు తినే రాబందులే మీకన్నా నయం అని ఫేస్‌బుక్‌లో శ్రీరెడ్డి ఓ పోస్టు పెట్టారు.

English summary
Sri Reddy Mallidi is news presenter and actor in Television Industry. Later, She became actress. She tested her water on silver screen. But Sri Reddy not achieved much glare from the producers. In this situation, She spoke to a youtube Channel and blasted about casting couch. On saturday, She goes half nude at Hyderabad Film Chamber. In this occassion, She shared few sensational post in facebook.
Story first published: Wednesday, April 11, 2018, 11:30 [IST]
