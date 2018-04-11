 »   » శ్రీరెడ్డి వివాదంలోకి ప్రముఖ నిర్మాత.. అంగట్లో సరుకులం కాదు.. రాబందులే నయం..

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
srireddy leaks sri reddy srireddy protest srireddy mallidi abhiram daggubati suresh babu శ్రీరెడ్డి లీక్స్ శ్రీరెడ్డి మల్లిడి శ్రీరెడ్డి నిరసన అభిరామ్ దగ్గుబాటి సురేష్ బాబు దగ్గుబాటి
English summary
Sri Reddy Mallidi is news presenter and actor in Television Industry. Later, She became actress. She tested her water on silver screen. But Sri Reddy not achieved much glare from the producers. In this situation, She spoke to a youtube Channel and blasted about casting couch. On saturday, She goes half nude at Hyderabad Film Chamber. In this occassion, She shared few sensational post in facebook.
Story first published: Wednesday, April 11, 2018, 11:30 [IST]