శ్రీరెడ్డి మరోసారి సంచలనం.. మళ్లీ రోడ్డెక్కి నిరసన!

తెలుగు చలన చిత్ర పరిశ్రమలో మహిళా తారలకు జరుగుతున్న అన్యాయంపై గళం విప్పిన వివాదాస్పద నటి శ్రీరెడ్డి సంచలన వ్యాఖ్యలు చేస్తున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. కొద్దికాలంగా టాలీవుడ్ ప్రముఖులపై ఫైర్ అవుతున్న శ్రీరెడ్డి తాజాగా వినూత్న నిరసన తెలిపి ఆకట్టుకొన్నారు. ఈ సారి ఆమె చెప్పట్టిన నిరసనపై సోషల్ మీడియాలో పలువురు ఆనందం వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నారు. ఇంతకీ ఏం జరిగిందంటే..

ప్రకాశం జిల్లాలో

మల్లికార్జున‌స్వామిని దర్శించుకొనేందుకు శ్రీరెడ్డి శైలం ప్రయాణం అయ్యారు. ప్రకాశం జిల్లా ఎర్రగొండపాలెం మండలం గురిజేపల్లికి సమీపంలో ఉపాధి కార్మికులు రోడ్డుపై బైఠాయించారు. దాంతో కారు ఆపి వారి సమస్యలను అడిగి తెలుసుకొన్నారు. తమకు ఉపాధి పనులు కల్పించడం లేదని ఈ సందర్భంగా కూలీలు ఆమె దృష్టికి తీసుకొచ్చారు.

బాధలు తెలుసుకొని

కూలీల బాధలు తెలుసుకొని వెంటనే స్పందించారు. వారితో కలిసి కొంతసేపు రోడ్డుపై తనదైన శైలిలో నిరసన తెలిపారు. దారినపోయే వాహనాదారులందరూ శ్రీరెడ్డిని చూసి ఆగిపోయారు. దాంతో రోడ్డుపై కొంత ట్రాఫిక్ సమస్య ఏర్పడింది.

శ్రీరెడ్డి నిరసన

శ్రీరెడ్డి చేసిన నిరసన స్థానికంగా చర్చనీయాంశమైంది. ఉపాధి కూలీలకు సమస్యలపై స్పందించినందుకు హర్షం వ్యక్తం చేశారు. ఆ ప్రాంతంలో కొంత హాడావిడి చేశారు. స్థానికులతో కాసేపు మాట్లాడి శ్రీశైలం బయలుదేరి వెళ్లారు.

ప్రముఖులకు చురకలు

ఇదిలా ఉండగా, తన ఇంటర్వ్యూ తీసుకొన్న దుబాయ్ ప్రతిక ఖలీజ్ టైమ్స్‌కు, అవుట్ లుక్ మ్యాగజైన్‌కు, బిజినెస్ స్టాండర్డ్ మ్యాగజైన్‌కు శ్రీరెడ్డి థ్యాంక్స్ చెప్పారు. అంతేకాదు కొందరు సినీ ప్రముఖులకు చురకలు అంటించారు. స్థానిక మీడియాను మీరు కొనొచ్చు. కానీ జాతీయ, అంతర్జాతీయ మీడియాను కొనగలరా? అని ప్రశ్నించారు.

బెదిరిస్తున్నారని శ్రీరెడ్డి విమర్శ

తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లో ఇందిరాగాంధీ సమయంలో కొనసాగిన ఎమర్జెన్సీ ప్రస్తుతం కనిపిస్తుంది. ఆ సమయంలో మీడియాకు విద్యుత్ సరఫరా చేయకుండా అడ్డుకొన్నారు. అలాగే నా వార్తలను కవర్ చేయవద్దని రిపోర్టలపై కొందరు ఒత్తిడి తెస్తున్నారు. కావాలంటే డబ్బు ఇస్తాం లేదా టీవీ ఛానెల్ ముసుకొంటారా? అని కొందరు ప్రముఖులు బెదిరిస్తున్నారని శ్రీరెడ్డి తెలిపారు.

English summary
Actor Sri reddy tweeted that Thanks to the khaleej times(dubai) nd out look magazine and business standards for my interview..u big people can buy the local media,not national and international media..its looking like an indira Gandhi's time ,even she created an emergency,in that time she didn't give the power supply to the media..like that way, just now got the cal from big news channel reporter, that ki giving pressure on some news channels dnt cover my protest..nd forcing to take money or else shut the tv channels. .so shitty big people
