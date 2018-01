 »   » వ్యభిచారిలా చేశావ్.....ఇదేం బుద్ది? సింగర్-హీరోయిన్ సిగపట్లు!

English summary

Singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has criticised Swara Bhaskar for the tone and crux of her article. The singer questioned Swara’s opinion pointing out that the actress essayed an “erotic dancer/prostitute” in films in the past. Swara, who has been vocal about several issues and has worked with Bhansali in Guzaarish, voiced her opinion via an open letter calling out the filmmaker for glorifying Sati and Jauhar in his film and said that she felt reduced to a vagina by the end of it. On Sunday, Suchitra tweeted: “Funny that an actress who can play an erotic dancer/prostitute with such elan should feel like a vagina after watching a story of a pious queen. What standards are these ...tch tch (sic).”