 »   » తడాఖా చూపిస్తోన్న సుమా రంగనాథన్.. 'దండుపాళ్యం 4'తో అదరగొట్టేందుకు..

English summary

Suman Ranganathan is now on the sets of a gangsta film, KT Nayak's Dandupalyam 4, produced by Venkat. The film has no connection with the Dandupalya trilogy directed by Srinivas Raju, and the filmmakers are attempting a fresh take on the dreaded gang. This movie will be on the gang’s various strategies and how they helped their associates escape from jail.