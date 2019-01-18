English summary

Sundeep Kishan has expressed shock over the death of Kadapa Sreenu, President of the actor's Fans Association in Andhra Pradesh. The youngster has died of heart attack in Proddutur this morning. "Sreenu was one of my biggest support systems and always stood by me rock solid. My first and most loyal fan. I have lost a brother...too young to be gone...I will always be indebted to him. I will take care of your family, Sreenu. Love you. Will miss you forever...Rest in peace," the actor said, mourning Sreenu's sudden demise. Sundeep has financed the last rites of Sreenu, held on Friday afternoon. Since Sreenu's mother has no source of income (her daughters have been married), Sundeep has decided to take care of her by giving her Rs 10,000 every month from now.