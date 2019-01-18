తెలుగు
    విషాదంలో సందీప్ కిష‌న్ .. అభిమాని మృతితో షాక్‌.. కుటుంబానికి అండగా..

    అభిమానానికి ఎల్ల‌లు ఉండ‌వు. అందుక‌నే హీరోలు అభిమానుల ప‌ట్ల ఆద‌ర‌ణ‌ను చూపుతూనే ఉంటారు. యువ క‌థానాయ‌కుడు సందీప్‌కిష‌న్ తొలి చిత్రం ప్ర‌స్థానం నుంచి అభిమానిగా మారిన క‌డ‌ప శ్రీను శుక్రవారం జనవరి 18న ప్రొద్దుటూరులో గుండెపోటుతో క‌న్నుమూశారు. అభిమాని మృతివార్తతో సందీప్ కిషన్ విషాదంలో మునిగిపోయారు. వివరాల్లోకి వెళితే..

    అభిమాని మృతి కారణంగా

    అభిమాని మృతి కారణంగా

    అభిమాని కడప శ్రీను మృతితో ఆయన కుటుంబం అతని అండ కోల్పోయింది. శ్రీను జీవనాధారం కావడం, వారి ఆర్థిక పరిస్థితి అంతంతగా ఉండటంతో కుటుంబానికి అండగా నిలువాలని సందీప్ కిషన్ నిర్ణయం తీసుకొన్నాడు. వెంటనే కడప శ్రీను ద‌హ‌న సంస్కారాల‌కైయ్యే డ‌బ్బును వెంటనే అందజేసే ఏర్పాట్లు చేశాడు. ఆయన తల్లికి నెలకు రూ.7 వేల ఆర్థిక సహాయాన్ని అందిస్తానని మాట ఇచ్చాడు.

    నా సినీ కెరీర్‌లో తొలి అభిమాని

    నా సినీ కెరీర్‌లో తొలి అభిమాని

    నాకు అన్ని సంద‌ర్భాల్లో అండ‌గా నిల‌బడ్బ నా అభిమాని కడప శ్రీను. నా సినీ కెరీర్‌లో తొలి అభిమాని, నిజాయితీతో కూడిన ఫ్యాన్‌ను కోల్పోవ‌డం బాధాక‌రం. చిన్న వ‌య‌సులోనే నా సోద‌రుడు లాంటి వ్యక్తి దూరం కావ‌డం బాధాక‌రం. నీ కుటుంబానికి ఎప్ప‌టికీ రుణ‌ప‌డి ఉంటాను శ్రీను అని సందీప్ కిషన్ ట్విట్టర్‌లో తన ఆవేదనను వ్యక్తం చేశారు.

    లవ్ యూ శ్రీను అంటూ

    అంతేకాకుండా ఇక నుంచి నీ కుటుంబ బాధ్య‌త నాది. ల‌వ్ యు శ్రీను.. నీ ఆత్మ‌కు శాంతి క‌ల‌గాలి`` అంటూ హీరో సందీప్ కిష‌న్ త‌న ట్విట్ట‌ర్ ద్వారా సంతాపాన్ని ప్ర‌క‌టించారు. అభిమాని మృతికి సందీప్ కిషన్ స్పందించిన తీరుపై హర్షం వ్యక్తమవుతున్నది.

    సందీప్ కిషన్ అంటే శ్రీనుకు

    సందీప్ కిషన్ అంటే శ్రీనుకు

    సందీప్ కిషన్ అంటే కడప శ్రీనుకు చెప్పలేనంత అభిమానం. ప్రతీ సినిమా విజయవంతం కావాలని ఆక్షాంక్షించేవాడు. ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ సందీప్ కిషన్ ఫ్యాన్స్‌కు అధ్యక్షుడిగా పనిచేశాడు. అలాగే సందీప్ కిషన్ కోసం ప్రొద్దుటూరులో అనేక కార్యక్రమాలు నిర్వహించినట్టు కడప శ్రీను సన్నిహితులు వెల్లడించారు. అలాంటి అభిమాని దూరం కావడం కావడంపై సహచరులు దిగ్బ్రాంతికి లోనైనట్టు తెలిసింది.

    English summary
    Sundeep Kishan has expressed shock over the death of Kadapa Sreenu, President of the actor's Fans Association in Andhra Pradesh. The youngster has died of heart attack in Proddutur this morning. "Sreenu was one of my biggest support systems and always stood by me rock solid. My first and most loyal fan. I have lost a brother...too young to be gone...I will always be indebted to him. I will take care of your family, Sreenu. Love you. Will miss you forever...Rest in peace," the actor said, mourning Sreenu's sudden demise. Sundeep has financed the last rites of Sreenu, held on Friday afternoon. Since Sreenu's mother has no source of income (her daughters have been married), Sundeep has decided to take care of her by giving her Rs 10,000 every month from now.
    Story first published: Friday, January 18, 2019, 18:21 [IST]
    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

