 »   » ఈ హీరోను గుర్తుపట్టడం కష్టమే: రోడ్డు మీద అప్పడాలు అమ్ముకుంటూ... (వైరల్ ఫోటోస్)

Hrithik Roshan who was last seen playing a blind man seeking revenge for his deceased wife in Sanjay Gupta's Kaabil, will now be seen in an altogether new avatar in Vikas Bahl's Super 30. The film is based on the life story of mathematician Anand Kumar of 'Super 30' fame. The shooting schedule of Super 30 had kicked off at Benares and now the team is busy filming in Jaipur. We came across some more inside pictures from the sets which will leave you quite surprised.