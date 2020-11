English summary

Telangana Government helping hand for Tollywood which in troubled in Covid 19 lockdown. In this occassion, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna praises KCR. Chiranjeevi tweeted that Heartfelt Thanks to Hon'ble CM Shri. #KCR garu for the relief measures to the film industry. Trust that these compassionate measures surely will go a long way in reviving the industry badly hit by the pandemic and put it back on the path to progress. #TelanganaCMO