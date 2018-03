English summary

The Pre-Release event of 'Chal Mohana Ranga' was held on Sunday in Hyderabad. Besides the film's cast and crew, Power Star Pawan Kalyan graced the occasion as the chief guest. Thaman said, "I have come to attend this event just to have a selfie with Pawan Kalyan garu. Coming to this film, Natty's awesome visuals have helped me compose a better background music. My first films with any hero have been hits. And this is my first movie with Nithiin. It will definitely be a hit."