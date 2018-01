English summary

Tiger and Disha are waiting for the couple to stop hiding behind the "good friends" tag and just admit to their relationship already, a video of them getting married has surfaced on the internet. Before you get any ideas, let us clarify that it is leaked footage from their upcoming film together, Baaghi 2. Baaghi 2 will be Tiger and Disha's first Bollywood outing together. The Ahmed Khan-directed film, which also stars Manoj Bajpayee and Prateik Babbar in pivotal roles, is scheduled to release on March 30, 2018.