త్వరలో టీఎస్సార్ జాతీయ అవార్డుల వేడుక.. 12న మీడియా సమావేశం

English summary

There will be a Press Meet on 12th January, 2019 at 12.00 Noon at Park Hyatt Hotel, Hyderabad on the occasion of conducting of ‘TSR’ National Film Awards function for the year 2017 and 2018 at Visakhpatnam on 17th February 2019. The following Jury Members will attend and address the Press Meet.T.Subbarami Reddy, Chairman Dr.Shobhana Kamineni, Pinky Reddy, Nagma (Film Star), Jeevitha (Film Actress), Meena (Film Star), Paruchuri Gopalakrishna (Film Writer), Naresh (Film Actor), K.S.Rama Rao (Film Producer), Raghurama Krishna Raju, (Film Critic)Please make it to convenience to attend the Press Meet.