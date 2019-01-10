తెలుగు
    త్వరలో టీఎస్సార్ జాతీయ అవార్డుల వేడుక.. 12న మీడియా సమావేశం

    ప్రతీఏటా ప్రతిష్టాత్మకంగా టీఎస్సాఆర్ నేషనల్ ఫిల్మ్ అవార్డుల కార్యక్రమాన్ని ప్రముఖ పారిశ్రామికవేత్త టీ సుబ్బిరామి నిర్వహించడం తెలిసిందే. 2019 సంవత్సరంలో జరిపే అవార్డుల వేడుక గురించి వివరాలు వెల్లడించడానికి సమావేశాన్ని టీఎస్సాఆర్ ఏర్పాటు చేశారు. ఈ సమావేశాన్ని జనవరి 12 తేదీన మధ్యాహ్నం హైదరాబాద్ పార్క్ హయత్ హోటెల్‌లో నిర్వహించనున్నారు. 2017, 2018 సంవత్సరాలకు గాను ఇచ్చే అవార్డుల ఫంక్షన్ ఫిబ్రవరి 17వ తేదీన విశాఖపట్నంలో నిర్వహిస్తారు.

    TSR National Film Awards Press Meet

    జనవరి 12న హైదరాబాద్‌లో నిర్వహించే క్యారక్రమానికి జ్యూరీ సభ్యులు హాజరవుతారు. ఈ కార్యక్రమంలో అవార్డుల కమిటీ చైర్మన్ టీ సుబ్బిరామిరెడ్డి, డాక్టర్ శోభన కామినేని, పింకీరెడ్డి, సినీ తారలు నగ్మా, జీవిత, మీనా, సినీ ప్రముఖులు పరుచూరి గోపాలకృష్ణ, నరేష్, కేఎస్ రామారావు, రఘురామ కృష్ణరాజు, తదితరులు హాజరవుతారు.

    English summary
    There will be a Press Meet on 12th January, 2019 at 12.00 Noon at Park Hyatt Hotel, Hyderabad on the occasion of conducting of ‘TSR’ National Film Awards function for the year 2017 and 2018 at Visakhpatnam on 17th February 2019. The following Jury Members will attend and address the Press Meet.T.Subbarami Reddy, Chairman Dr.Shobhana Kamineni, Pinky Reddy, Nagma (Film Star), Jeevitha (Film Actress), Meena (Film Star), Paruchuri Gopalakrishna (Film Writer), Naresh (Film Actor), K.S.Rama Rao (Film Producer), Raghurama Krishna Raju, (Film Critic)Please make it to convenience to attend the Press Meet.
    Story first published: Thursday, January 10, 2019, 20:30 [IST]
