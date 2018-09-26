తెలుగు
మిస్టర్ సి ఆన్ ఫైర్: చెర్రీ మూవీ షూటింగులో ఎంజాయ్ చేస్తున్న ఉపాసన!

    మెగా పవర్ స్టార్ రామ్ చరణ్ మూవీ షూటింగ్ ప్రస్తుతం యూరఫ్‌లోని అజ‌ర్‌బైజాన్‌ అనే ప్రాంతంలో జరుగుతోంది. రామ్‌చ‌ర‌ణ్ హీరోగా డి.వి.వి.ఎంట‌ర్‌టైన్‌మెంట్ బ్యాన‌ర్‌పై మాస్ డైరెక్ట‌ర్ బోయ‌పాటి శ్రీను ద‌ర్శ‌క‌త్వంలో స్టార్ ప్రొడ్యూస‌ర్ దాన‌య్య డి.వి.వి నిర్మాణంలో ఈ చిత్రం రూపొందుతోంది.

    ఈ మూవీ సెట్స్‌ను రామ్ చరణ్ భార్య ఉపాసన కూడా తరచూ సందర్శిస్తున్నారు. ముఖ్యంగా రామ్ చరణ్ ఫిట్ నెస్, హెల్త్, తీసుకునే ఫుడ్ విషయంలో ఆమె ప్రత్యేక శ్రద్ధ పెడుతున్నారు. అక్కడి విషయాలను ఎప్పటికప్పుడు అభిమానులతో పంచుకుంటూ వారిని మరింత ఉత్సాహానికి గురి చేస్తున్నారు.

    Upasana latest tweets from RC12 movie sets

    తాజాగా ఉపాసన షూటింగ్ లొకేషన్‌కు సంబంధించిన విషయాలు తెలియజేస్తూ కొన్ని ట్వీట్స్ చేశారు. ఈ మూవీ షూటింగ్ సెట్స్‌‌కు వెళ్లడం ద్వారా ఉపాసన కూడా ఎంజాయ్ చేస్తూ రిలాక్స్ అవుతున్నట్లు ఆమె చేసిన ట్వీట్స్ బట్టి తెలుస్తోంది.

    రామ్‌చరణ్‌, కియ‌రా అద్వాని, ప్రశాంత్‌, వివేక్‌ ఒబెరాయ్‌, స్నేహ, హిమజ, ప్రవీణ తదితరులు నటిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రానికి స్టిల్స్: జీవ‌న్‌, పి.ఆర్‌.ఒ : వ‌ంశీ కాకా, మాటలు: ఎం.రత్నం, ఎడిటర్‌: కోటగిరి వెంకటేశ్వర రావు, ఆర్ట్‌: ఎ.ఎస్‌.ప్రకాష్‌, సంగీతం: దేవిశ్రీప్రసాద్‌, కెమెరామెన్‌: రిషి పంజాబీ, ఎగ్జిక్యూటివ్ ప్రొడ్యూసర్: వి. వై.ప్రవీణ్ కుమార్, స‌హ నిర్మాత‌: క‌ల్యాణ్ డి.వి.వి, నిర్మాత : దానయ్య డి.వి.వి, కథ, స్క్రీన్‌ప్లే, దర్శకత్వం: బోయపాటి శ్రీను.

    English summary
    Upasana Kamineni latest tweets from RC12 movie sets. #RC12, Ram Charan‘s new and upcoming project is now ready for its next schedule. #RC12 is the 12th movie of Ram Charan in the Telugu film industry. It is going to be a passionate action filled entertainer with Kiara Advani in the female lead.#RC12 is also casting Vivek Oberoi, the most popular and handsome Bollywood actor. #RC12 shoot is beginning in Azerbaijan, Europe.
    Story first published: Wednesday, September 26, 2018, 10:16 [IST]
