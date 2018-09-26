 »   » మిస్టర్ సి ఆన్ ఫైర్: చెర్రీ మూవీ షూటింగులో ఎంజాయ్ చేస్తున్న ఉపాసన!

A big thank U : we enjoyed SHOOTING ! 😉 - @kanal_v_kannan- the best fight ! ( ours also ) 😎 #boyapatisrinu Garu - power packed shooting schedule in #Azerbaijan 💪🏻 @dvvmovies -ur hospitality. 😊 everyone on the sets of #rc12 @anushpala & I really appreciate how amazing u were! pic.twitter.com/Bf7cHMKRI1

English summary

Upasana Kamineni latest tweets from RC12 movie sets. #RC12, Ram Charan‘s new and upcoming project is now ready for its next schedule. #RC12 is the 12th movie of Ram Charan in the Telugu film industry. It is going to be a passionate action filled entertainer with Kiara Advani in the female lead.#RC12 is also casting Vivek Oberoi, the most popular and handsome Bollywood actor. #RC12 shoot is beginning in Azerbaijan, Europe.