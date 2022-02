పవన్ కోసం వెనక్కి తగ్గిన 'గని'.. మేము కూడా భీమ్లా నాయక్ కోసం వెయిటింగ్ అంటూ!

#Ghani will meet you on big screens at a later date!🥊



A new release date will be announced very soon! ✨IAmVarunTej IamJagguBhai nimmaupendra SunielVShetty saieemmanjrekar dir_kiran MusicThaman george_dop sidhu_mudda Bobbyallu adityamusic dhilipaction pic.twitter.com/HLe4EaAKo5