 »   » రష్మికతో విజయ్ దేవరకొండ జోరు.. మళ్లీ మొదలెట్టారు..

English summary

Vijay Deverakonda’s new movie ‘Dear Comrade’ has started shooting from August 6th at Thondangi in East Godavari district. The film is being written and directed by Bharat Kamma, a newcomer while Kannada beauty Rashmika Mandanna is playing the female lead role. ‘Dear Comrade’ comes up with the tagline ‘Fight For What You Love’ and is going to be an emotional drama. Hero Vijay Deverakonda will be delivering dialogues in Andhra slang and his role would be a very powerful one with strong sense of social responsibility. Justin Prabhakaran will compose music and Sujith Sarang is the cinematographer.Leading production house, Mythri Movie Makers is producing ‘Dear Comrade’ in association with Big Ben Cinemas banner.