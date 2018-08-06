తెలుగు
  • Search
 »   » రష్మికతో విజయ్ దేవరకొండ జోరు.. మళ్లీ మొదలెట్టారు..

రష్మికతో విజయ్ దేవరకొండ జోరు.. మళ్లీ మొదలెట్టారు..

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    విజయ్ దేవర కొండ సినిమా వరుస సినిమాలో దూసుకెళ్తున్నాడు. రష్మిక మందన్నతో ఆయన నటిస్తున్న డియర్ కామ్రేడ్ చిత్రం షూటింగ్ ప్రారంభమైంది. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని మైత్రీ మూవీస్, బిగ్‌బెన్ సినిమాస్ సంయుక్తంగా రూపొందిస్తున్నాయి. నవీన్, రవిశంకర్, మోహన్, యష్ రంగినేని, ప్రవీణ్ మార్పూరీ కలిసి రూపొందిస్తున్నారు. భరత్ కమ్మ దర్వకత్వం వహిస్తున్న డియర్ కామ్రేడ్ చిత్రం తూర్పు గోదావరి జిల్లాలోని తొండంగిలో ఆగస్టు 6న ప్రారంభమైంది.

    నిరాడంబరంగా డియర్ కామ్రేడ్

    నిరాడంబరంగా డియర్ కామ్రేడ్

    విజయ్ దేవరకొండ, రష్మిక పాల్గొన్న ఓ సన్నివేశాన్ని లాంఛనంగా షూట్ చేశారు. చిత్ర యూనిట్ సమక్షంలో నిరాడంబరంగా ఈ చిత్రం మొదలైంది. ఫైట్ ఫర్ వాట్ యూ లవ్ అనే ట్యాగ్‌లైన్ ఈ చిత్రం రూపొందుతున్నది. డియర్ కామ్రేడ్ చిత్రానికి సుజిత్ సారంగ్ సినిమాటోగ్రఫర్‌గా వ్యవహరిస్తున్నారు. జస్టిన్ ప్రభాకరన్ సంగీతాన్ని అందిస్తున్నారు.


    నాలుగో సినిమా పట్టాలపైకి

    నాలుగో సినిమా పట్టాలపైకి

    ఇదిలా ఉండగా, విజయ్ దేవరకొండ నటించిన రెండు చిత్రాలు టాక్సీవాలా, గీతా గోవిందం సినిమాలు రిలీజ్‌కు సిద్ధంగా ఉన్నాయి. తమిళ, తెలుగు భాషల్లో రూపొందుతున్న నోటా చిత్రం పూర్తి కావొచ్చింది. మూడు చిత్రాలను రిలీజ్‌కు సిద్దం చేస్తూనే నాలుగో సినిమా డియర్ కామ్రేడ్‌ను ప్రారంభించాడు.


    రెండోసారి రష్మిక మందన్నతో

    రెండోసారి రష్మిక మందన్నతో

    ఇప్పటికే విజయ్ దేవరకొండ, రష్మిక మందన్న కలిసి గీతా గోవిందం చిత్రంలో నటించారు. ఈ చిత్రం ఆగస్టు 15న రిలీజ్ కానున్నది. ఈ చిత్రంతోపాటు మరోసారి ఈ జంట డియర్ కామ్రేడ్‌తో ముందుకొచ్చారు. గీతా గోవిందం విడుదలైతే గానీ ఈ జంట కెమిస్ట్రీ ఎలా ఉంటుందో చెప్పలేం.


    తెర వెనుక, తెర ముందు

    తెర వెనుక, తెర ముందు

    నటీనటులు, సాంకేతిక వర్గం
    చిత్రం: డియర్ కామ్రేడ్
    నటీనటులు: విజయ్ దేవరకొండ, రష్మిక మందన్న తదితరులు
    స్టోరి, స్క్రీన్ ప్లే, డైరెక్షన్: భరత్ కమ్మ
    బ్యానర్: మైత్రీ మూవీస్, బిగ్‌బెన్ సినిమాస్
    నిర్మాతలు: నవీన్ యెర్నేని, రవిశంకర్ యలమంచిలి, మోహన్ చెరుకూరి, యాష్ రంగినేని
    మ్యూజిక్: జస్టిన్ ప్రభాకర్
    సినిమాటోగ్రాఫర్: సుజిత్ సారంగ్


    English summary
    Vijay Deverakonda’s new movie ‘Dear Comrade’ has started shooting from August 6th at Thondangi in East Godavari district. The film is being written and directed by Bharat Kamma, a newcomer while Kannada beauty Rashmika Mandanna is playing the female lead role. ‘Dear Comrade’ comes up with the tagline ‘Fight For What You Love’ and is going to be an emotional drama. Hero Vijay Deverakonda will be delivering dialogues in Andhra slang and his role would be a very powerful one with strong sense of social responsibility. Justin Prabhakaran will compose music and Sujith Sarang is the cinematographer.Leading production house, Mythri Movie Makers is producing ‘Dear Comrade’ in association with Big Ben Cinemas banner.
    Story first published: Monday, August 6, 2018, 19:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 6, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue