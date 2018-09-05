Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
English summary
After Geeta Govindam, Vijay Deverakonda's movie is NOTA. Irumurugan fame Anand Shankar directing this movie. In this occassion, VijayD tweeted that, I bloody hate politics. But if I have to do it. This is how I get it done. #NOTA. Sneak Peak released on 6th September and trailer set to release on Sept 7th.
Story first published: Wednesday, September 5, 2018, 16:35 [IST]