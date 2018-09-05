తెలుగు
 పవర్‌పుల్‌గా విజయ్ దేవరకొండ.. మరోసారి విశ్వరూపమా? లిప్‌లాక్ కూడా..

పవర్‌పుల్‌గా విజయ్ దేవరకొండ.. మరోసారి విశ్వరూపమా? లిప్‌లాక్ కూడా..

    పవర్‌పుల్‌గా విజయ్ దేవరకొండ.. మరోసారి విశ్వరూపమా? లిప్‌లాక్ కూడా

    సూపర్ పవర్‌స్టార్ విజయ్ దేవరకొండ మరోసారి విభిన్నకథా చిత్రంలో నటించనున్నారనే విషయం స్పష్టమవుతున్నది. తాజాగా విడుదలైన నోటా చిత్రం టీజర్‌లో విజయ్ పాత్రలోని వేరియేషన్స్‌ దిమ్మతిరిగేలా అనిపిస్తున్నాయి. టీజర్ (స్నీక్ పీక్) అమాంతం అంచనాలు పెంచేసింది. కంటెంట్‌తోపాటు సినిమా క్యాన్వాస్‌ను హైరేంజ్‌లో చూపించబోతున్నారని నోటా చెప్పకనే చెప్పింది.

    రెండు విభిన్నమైన గెటప్స్‌లో

    బుధవారం మధ్యాహ్నం విడుదలైన నోటా స్నీక్ పీక్‌లో రెండు డిఫరెంట్ గెటప్స్‌లో విజయదేవరకొండ కనిపించారు. యూత్‌ను ఎంజాయ్ చేసే యువకుడిగా.. తప్పనిసరి పరిస్థితుల్లో రాజకీయాల్లో కూరుకుపోయిన యువ నేతగా విజయ్ కనిపించాడు.

    యూత్‌ఫుల్‌, ఎంటర్‌టైన్‌మెంట్

    యువకుడి పాత్రలో కనిపించే దృష్యాలు అర్జున్‌రెడ్డికి ఏ మాత్రం తగ్గలేదన్నట్టు కనిపించాయి. అమ్మాయిలతో మస్తీ, జాల్సాలు బాగానే ఉన్నాయి. లిప్‌లాక్‌ను పెట్టేశాడు. యూత్ కనెక్ట్ అయ్యే పాత్రలో మరోసారే మెరిసే అవకాశం కనిపిస్తున్నది.

    పవర్‌ఫుల్ పాత్రలో

    ఇక రాజకీయ నాయకుడిగా మారే ముందు భావోద్వేగంతో ఊగిపోయినట్టు పాత్ర కనిపించింది. ఓవరాల్‌గా పవర్‌పుల్ పాత్రలో ఒదిగిపోవడమే కాకుండా తన నట విశ్వరూపాన్ని చూపించేందుకు రెడీ అయినట్టు అర్ధమవుతున్నది.

    7న ట్రైలర్ రిలీజ్

    ఇరుమురుగన్ ఫేం ఆనంద శంకర్ దర్శకత్వంలో నోటా చిత్రం రూపొందుతున్నది. ఈ చిత్ర థియేట్రికల్ ట్రైలర్ సెప్టెంబర్ 6న సాయంత్రం 4 గంటలకు రిలీజ్ చేశారు. సెప్టెంబర్ 7వ తేదీన ట్రైలర్‌ను కూడా రుచి చూపించబోతున్నారు. తమిళ, తెలుగు భాషల్లో రూపొందుతున్న నోటా చిత్రానికి విజయ్ దేవరకొండ తమిళంలో కూడా డబ్బింగ్ చెప్పనున్నారు. నా గొంతులోనే తమిళ డైలాగ్‌లు ఉంటాయని విజయ్ దేవరకొండ ఇటీవల ట్వీట్ కూడా చేశారు.

    English summary
    After Geeta Govindam, Vijay Deverakonda's movie is NOTA. Irumurugan fame Anand Shankar directing this movie. In this occassion, VijayD tweeted that, I bloody hate politics. But if I have to do it. This is how I get it done. #NOTA. Sneak Peak released on 6th September and trailer set to release on Sept 7th.
    Story first published: Wednesday, September 5, 2018, 16:35 [IST]
