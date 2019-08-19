తెలుగు
  • Search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb

    బికినీ ఫోటో షేర్ చేసిన అనుష్క... భార్య పోస్టుపై విరాట్ కోహ్లి ఎలా రియాక్ట్ అయ్యారంటే?

    By
    |

    బాలీవుడ్ వెర్సటైల్ యాక్టర్లలో అనుష్క శర్మ ఒకరు. కేవలం అందగత్తె మాత్రమే కాదు, పలు విభిన్నమైన పాత్రలు చేయడం ద్వారా నటిగా తానను తాను ప్రూవ్ చేసుకున్నారు. ఇండస్ట్రీలో తనకంటూ ప్రత్యేక గుర్తింపు తెచ్చుకున్న అనుష్క సోషల్ మీడియాలో యాక్టివ్‌గా ఉంటూ భారీ ఫ్యాన్ ఫాలోయింగ్ సొంతం చేసుకున్నారు.

    విరాట్ కోహ్లితో పెళ్లి తర్వాత అందాల ప్రదర్శనకు కాస్త దూరంగా ఉంటూ వస్తున్న అనుష్క శర్మ... తాజాగా అభిమానులకు కనువిందు చేస్తూ బికినీ పిక్ పోస్ట్ చేశారు. 'సన్ కిస్‌డ్ అండ్ బ్లెస్‌డ్' అనే క్యాప్షన్‌తో షేర్ చేసిన ఈపిక్ సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్ అయింది.

    అనుష్క శర్మ హాట్ లుక్

    అనుష్క శర్మ హాట్ లుక్

    విరాట్ కోహ్లితో వివాహం తర్వాత అనుష్క శర్మ సినిమా చేయడం తగ్గించేశారు. గతంలో మాదిరిగా ఫోటో షూట్లు, అందాల ఆరబోత లాంటి వాటికి కూడా దూరంగా ఉంటున్నారు. చాలా రోజుల తర్వాత ఆమె సూపర్ హాట్ లుక్‌లో కనిపించడంతో ఈ పిక్ గురించి ఫ్యాన్ సర్కిల్‌లో హాట్ టాపిక్ నడుస్తోంది.

    భార్య బికినీ ఫోటోపై విరాట్ కోహ్లి ఎలా రియాక్ట్ అయ్యారంటే..

    భార్య బికినీ ఫోటోపై విరాట్ కోహ్లి ఎలా రియాక్ట్ అయ్యారంటే..

    అనుష్క షేర్ చేసిన బికినీ పిక్ చూసి అభిమానులు మాత్రమే కాదు.. విరాట్ కోహ్లి కూడా ఫిదా య్యారు. తన మనసులోని భావాలను సింబల్స్ రూపంలో వ్యక్త పరిచారు. విరాట్ కోహ్లి చేసిన కామెంటుకు అతడి ఫ్యాన్స్ కూడా వేల సంఖ్యలో స్పందించారు. కోహ్లి విశాల హృదయాన్ని పలువురు ప్రశంసించారు.

    మియామీ బీచ్‌లో

    మియామీ బీచ్‌లో

    టీమిండియా సారథిగా క్రికెట్‌ మ్యాచ్‌లతో ఎప్పుడూ బిజీగా ఉండే విరాట్ కోహ్లి ఏ చిన్న సమయం దొరికినా భార్యతో కలిసి విహార యాత్రకు వెళుతున్నారు. ఈ క్రమంలోనే ఈ జంట ఇటీవల అమెరికాలోని మియామీ బిచ్‌లో సందడి చేశారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా అనుష్క బికినీ ఫోటో షేర్ చేశారు.

    విరాట్ కోహ్లి, అనుష్క

    విరాట్ కోహ్లి, అనుష్క

    అనుష్క శర్మ, విరాట్ కోహ్లి వివాహం 2017లో జరిగింది. 29 సంవత్సరాలకే నేను పెళ్లి చేసుకున్నాను. నటీమణులు ఈ వయసులో పెళ్లాడటం చాలా అరుదు. కానీ నేను విరాట్‌తో ప్రేమలో ఉండటం వల్ల ఈ నిర్ణయం తీసుకున్నట్లు గతంలో ఓ ఇంటర్య్యూలో అనుష్క తెలిపారు.

    More ANUSHKA SHARMA News

    English summary
    One of the most versatile actresses in Bollywood, Anushka Sharma has always wooed us with her impressive performances ever since she debuted in Bollywood. Be it her airport looks or social media feeds, the 'Zero' actress surely knows how to be a trendsetter. Recently, Anushka took off to Miami with her hubby Virat Kohli for a quick getaway. Later, the actress took to her social media page and dropped a stunning click where she is seen posing in a bright-colored bikini on a beach.
    Story first published: Monday, August 19, 2019, 13:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 19, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     
    న్యూస్ అప్ డేట్స్ వెంటనే పొందండి
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue