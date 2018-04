English summary

After success of Rangasthalam, Actor Ram Charan has started shooting for his next Telugu outing with director Boyapati Srinu. Reports suggest that this movie will be action-thriller, the film also stars Kiara Advani, Vivek Oberoi and Mahesh Manjrekar. “Charan joined the sets on Sunday. The team has so far shot two crucial action scenes. All major combination scenes with other actors will be shot in the current schedule,” a source told.