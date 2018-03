English summary

Dr T Subbarami Reddy, Member of Parliament, in his address on the occasion of felicitating Tollywood comedian Dr K Brahmanandam in ‘Kakatiya Kala Vaibhava Mahotsavam’ held in Mahabubnagar town on Sunday, said such programmes to celebrate the art and culture of Kakatiyas would be held not only in every district across Telangana, but also in major cities of Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, as the Kakatiya dynasty was spread across all these States around 700 years ago.