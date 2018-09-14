 »   »  రూ. 1000 సాయంతో... ‘నా పేరు సూర్య’ జీప్ గెలుచుకునే ఛాన్స్!

English summary

To help the cause for Kerala, Starobe is giving an opportunity to all the people to raise funds through a unique campaign. All the proceeds from this campaign will be forwarded to Kerala Relief fund. In this campaign, all of you can donate in multiples of 1000s with Rs. 1000 as minimum. Every body who donates will be sent a free Naa Peru Surya Styled T-shirt from Starobe, as a token of gratitude. One of the lucky winners will win the the Unique 6x6 Mahindra Thar Jeep that has been created specifically for Naa Peru Surya Movie.