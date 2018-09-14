తెలుగు
 »   »  రూ. 1000 సాయంతో... ‘నా పేరు సూర్య’ జీప్ గెలుచుకునే ఛాన్స్!

రూ. 1000 సాయంతో... ‘నా పేరు సూర్య’ జీప్ గెలుచుకునే ఛాన్స్!

    'Win Naa Peru Surya Jeep' Contest For Kerala

    కేరళ వరద బాధితులకు సహాయం చేసేందుకు వివిధ మార్గాల్లో పలు సంస్థలు విరాళాలు సేకరిస్తున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఇందులో భాగంగా అల్లు అర్జున్ హీరోగా నటించిన 'నా పేరు సూర్య' చిత్ర బృందం కేరళ బాధితులను ఆదుకునేందుకు వినూత్నమైన కాంటెస్ట్‌కు శ్రీకారం చుట్టింది. కేరళ బాధితులకు రూ. 1000 సహాయం చేయడం ద్వారా ఈ చిత్రంలో హీరో ఉపయోగించిన జీప్ గెలుచుకునే అవకాశం కల్పిస్తున్నారు.

    ఈ కాస్టెంటులో పాల్గొనాలనుకునే వారు https://www.starobe.com/naaperusurya సందర్శించి కేరళ సహాయ నిధికి కనీసం రూ. 1000 విరాళం ఇవ్వాల్సి ఉంటుంది. అలా డొనేట్ చేసిన వారిలో లక్కీ విన్నర్స్‌ను ఎంపిక చేసి వారికి జీప్ బహూకరించనున్నారు. రూ. 1000 ఎన్ని ఎక్కువ సార్లు డొనేట్ చేస్తే జీప్ గెలుచుకునే ఛాన్స్ అంత ఎక్కువగా ఉంటుందని కాంటెస్ట్ నిర్వాహకులు తెలిపారు.

    Win Naa Peru Surya Jeep through Donate for Kerala with NPS Jeep Contest

    విరాళం అందించిన వారికి కాంప్లిమెంటరీ గిఫ్టుగా నా పేరు సూర్యలో అల్లు అర్జున్ ధరించిన టీ షర్టు పంపించనున్నారు. దీంతో పాటు పది మంది లక్కీ విన్నర్స్‌కు నా పేరు సూర్య టీంను కలిసే అవకాశం కల్పించనున్నారు.

    Win Naa Peru Surya Jeep through Donate for Kerala with NPS Jeep Contest

    మహింద్రా కంపెనీకి చెందిన థార్ జీప్‌ను 'నా పేరు సూర్య' సినిమా కోసం ప్రత్యేకంగా డిజైన్ చేయించారు. 2.5 లీటర్స్ సిడిఆర్ఇ ఇంజిన్ కలిగిన ఈ స్టోర్ట్స్ జీప్ 105 హార్స్ ఫవర్, 247ఎన్ఎం టార్క్ శక్తిని కలిగి ఉంది. ఆరు చక్రాలతో ఆఫ్ రోడ్ లో కూడా దూసుకెళ్లే విధంగా దీన్ని ప్రత్యేకంగా డిజైన్ చేవారు.

    English summary
    To help the cause for Kerala, Starobe is giving an opportunity to all the people to raise funds through a unique campaign. All the proceeds from this campaign will be forwarded to Kerala Relief fund. In this campaign, all of you can donate in multiples of 1000s with Rs. 1000 as minimum. Every body who donates will be sent a free Naa Peru Surya Styled T-shirt from Starobe, as a token of gratitude. One of the lucky winners will win the the Unique 6x6 Mahindra Thar Jeep that has been created specifically for Naa Peru Surya Movie.
    Story first published: Friday, September 14, 2018, 14:16 [IST]
