English summary

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (SPB) dies at the age of 74 who got infected due to coronavirus on August 5, 2020. Apart from this On August 5th SP Charan shared a video about sp balasubrahmanyam health condition. He died in Chennai's MGM Hospital. All the celebrities tweeted and condolenced. But Wondering Why Amitabh Bachchan has not responded on SP Balasubrahmanyam death