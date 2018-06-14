English summary

Former chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy's biopic is under pre production stage. Malayalam star Mamooty in the lead role. An announcement about the title of the movie 'Yatra' was made on Friday by the filmmakers. The film being produced by Vijay Chilla and Shashidevi Reddy will be directed by Mahi V Raghav. Reports suggest that Suhasini, Posani are in important role.