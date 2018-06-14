 »   » వైఎస్ఆర్ బయోపిక్‌లో సుహాసిని, పోసాని.. ఏ పాత్ర కోసమంటే..

    టాలీవుడ్‌లో బయోపిక్స్ క్రేజ్ మొదలైంది. మహానటి ఘన విజయం తర్వాత ఎన్టీఆర్, వైఎస్ఆర్, పుల్లెల గోపిచంద్ బయోపిక్స్ రూపొందుతున్నాయి. మహానేత వైఎస్ రాజశేఖరరెడ్డి జీవిత కథ ఆధారంగా రూపొందుతున్న ఈ చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన ప్రీ ప్రొడక్షన్ కార్యక్రమాలు జరుగుతున్నాయి. ఈ చిత్రంలో వైఎస్ఆర్‌గా మలయాళ సూపర్‌స్టార్ మమ్ముట్టి కనిపించనున్నారు.

    వైఎస్ఆర్ బయోపిక్స్‌కు సంబంధించిన నటీనటుల ఎంపిక వేగం పుంజుకొన్నది. వైఎస్ఆర్ సతీమణి విజయమ్మ పాత్రకు అశ్రిత వేముగంటిని ఎంపిక చేసినట్టు వార్తలు వెలువడుతున్నప్పటికీ.. అధికారికంగా చిత్ర యూనిట్ నుంచి ధృవీకరణ జరుగలేదు. ఇక వైఎస్ఆర్ జీవితంలో చేవెళ్ల చెల్లమ్మ సబితా ఇంద్రారెడ్డి పాత్ర కీలకమైంది.

    YSR biopic: Actor Suhasini in important role

    వైఎస్ఆర్ ఎలాంటి కార్యక్రమాన్ని చేపట్టినా చేవెళ్ల నుంచి ప్రారంభించే వారనే సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో కీలకంగా మారిన సబితా ఇంద్రారెడ్డి పాత్ర కోసం విలక్షణ నటి సుహాసిని ఎంపిక చేసినట్టు తెలుస్తున్నది. ఇక వైఎస్ఆర్‌కు నమ్మినబంటు అని పేరు తెచ్చుకొన్న సూరీడు పాత్రకు పోసాని కృష్ణమురళీ ఎంపికైనట్టు సమాచారం. దివంగత ముఖ్యమంత్రి రాజశేఖరరెడ్డి తన పాదయాత్ర ద్వారా ప్రజలను ఎంతో ప్రభావితం చేసిన నేపథ్యంలో వైఎస్ఆర్ బయోపిక్‌కు యాత్ర అనే టైటిల్‌ను ఖరారు చేసిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

    Former chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy's biopic is under pre production stage. Malayalam star Mamooty in the lead role. An announcement about the title of the movie 'Yatra' was made on Friday by the filmmakers. The film being produced by Vijay Chilla and Shashidevi Reddy will be directed by Mahi V Raghav. Reports suggest that Suhasini, Posani are in important role.
