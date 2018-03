 »   » వైఎస్ఆర్ బయోపిక్: మమ్ముట్టి, నాగార్జున, నయనతార.... అసలు నిజం ఇదీ!

English summary

Mahi V. Raghava, has announced that he is developing YSR biopic script to direct it. Recent news reports claimed that Nagarjuna and Mammotty are front runners to play the role. Few also said, Mammotty accepted the offer. Mahi, the director clarified to media that none such proposals have been made to Mammotty or any actor to play YSR character. He said soon they will finish script and approach actors but they did not make any offers yet.