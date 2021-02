అక్షర మూవీ రివ్యూ అండ్ రేటింగ్

English summary

Akshara is crime thriller film written and directed by B. Chinni Krishna, produced by Alluri Suresh Varma and Bellamkonda Ahiteja through Cinema Hall Entertainments. The film has an ensemble cast of Nandita Swetha, Shakalaka Shankar, Ajay Ghosh, Satya and Madhunandan. This movie hits the screen on February 26, 2021.