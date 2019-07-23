సాయి ధరమ్ తేజ్, రాశీ ఖన్నా హీరో హీరోయిన్లుగా ప్రముఖ నిర్మాత అల్లు అరవింద్ సమర్పణలో బన్ని వాస్ నిర్మాతగా రూపొందుతున్న చిత్రం "ప్రతిరోజు పండగే". మారుతి దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రం షూటింగ్ శరవేగంగా జరుగుతోంది. సినిమా టైటిల్ మాదిరిగానే షూటింగ్ కూడా ప్రతిరోజూ పండగే అనే విధంగా జరుగుతోందట.
తాజాగా సాయి ధరమ్ తేజ్, హీరోయిన్ రాశీ ఖన్నా సెట్లో ఎంజాయ్ చేస్తూ సెల్ఫీ తసుకున్న ఫోటోను చిత్ర బృందం షేర్ చేసింది. గతంలో వీరిద్దరు కలిసి నటించిన 'సుప్రీమ్' విజయం అందుకుంది. అప్పటి నుంచి ఇద్దరి మధ్య మంచి స్నేహం ఏర్పడింది. సెట్లో వీరు చేస్తున్న సందడి యూనిట్ సభ్యుల్లో మరింత ఉత్సాహం నింపుతోందట.
ప్రస్తుతం హైదరాబాద్ పరిసర ప్రాంతాల్లో షూటింగ్ కార్యక్రమాలు జరుపుకుంటుంది. త్వరలో రాజమండ్రి పరిసర ప్రాంతాల్లో షూటింగ్ కొసం సిద్ధమవుతున్నారు.సాయి తేజ్, రాశి ఖన్నా, సత్యరాజ్, విజయ కుమార్, రావ్ రమేష్, మురళీ శర్మ, అజయ్, ప్రవీణ్, శ్రీకాంత్ అయ్యంగార్, సత్యం రాజేష్, సత్య శ్రీనివాస్, సుభాష్, భరత్ రెడ్డి, గాయత్రీ భార్గవి, హరితేజ, మహేష్, సుహాస్ తదితరులు
Sai Dharam selfie with Raashi Khanna at Prathi Roju Pandage movie sets. The movie directed by Maruthi. Maruthi is very well known for family entertainers. His earlier films such as Bhale Bhale Magadivoy and Mahanubavudu have already proved him as a family entertaining director. On the other hands, Sai Dharam Tej with his recent Blockbuster proved himself that he is a bankable Class and Mass hero.
Story first published: Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 16:35 [IST]
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more