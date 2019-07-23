తెలుగు
  • Search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb

    హీరోయిన్‌తో ఎంజాయ్ చేస్తున్న మెగా హీరో...

    By
    |

    సాయి ధరమ్ తేజ్, రాశీ ఖన్నా హీరో హీరోయిన్లుగా ప్రముఖ నిర్మాత అల్లు అరవింద్ సమర్పణలో బన్ని వాస్ నిర్మాతగా రూపొందుతున్న చిత్రం "ప్రతిరోజు పండగే". మారుతి దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రం షూటింగ్ శరవేగంగా జరుగుతోంది. సినిమా టైటిల్ మాదిరిగానే షూటింగ్ కూడా ప్రతిరోజూ పండగే అనే విధంగా జరుగుతోందట.

    తాజాగా సాయి ధరమ్ తేజ్, హీరోయిన్ రాశీ ఖన్నా సెట్లో ఎంజాయ్ చేస్తూ సెల్ఫీ తసుకున్న ఫోటోను చిత్ర బృందం షేర్ చేసింది. గ‌తంలో వీరిద్ద‌రు క‌లిసి న‌టించిన 'సుప్రీమ్' విజయం అందుకుంది. అప్పటి నుంచి ఇద్దరి మధ్య మంచి స్నేహం ఏర్పడింది. సెట్లో వీరు చేస్తున్న సందడి యూనిట్ సభ్యుల్లో మరింత ఉత్సాహం నింపుతోందట.

    Sai Dharam Tej selfie with Raashi Khanna at Prathi Roju Pandage movie sets

    ప్ర‌స్తుతం హైద‌రాబాద్ ప‌రిస‌ర ప్రాంతాల్లో షూటింగ్ కార్య‌క్ర‌మాలు జ‌రుపుకుంటుంది. త్వ‌ర‌లో రాజ‌మండ్రి ప‌రిస‌ర ప్రాంతాల్లో షూటింగ్ కొసం సిద్ధ‌మ‌వుతున్నారు.సాయి తేజ్, రాశి ఖన్నా, సత్యరాజ్, విజయ కుమార్, రావ్ రమేష్, మురళీ శర్మ, అజయ్, ప్రవీణ్, శ్రీకాంత్ అయ్యంగార్, సత్యం రాజేష్, సత్య శ్రీనివాస్, సుభాష్, భరత్ రెడ్డి, గాయత్రీ భార్గవి, హరితేజ, మహేష్, సుహాస్ తదితరులు

    సాంకేతిక వర్గం

    రచన, దర్శకత్వం - మారుతి దాసరి

    సమర్పణ - అల్లు అరవింద్

    ప్రొడ్యూసర్ - బన్నీ వాస్

    కో ప్రొడ్యూసర్ - ఎస్.కె.ఎన్

    మ్యూజిక్ డైరెక్టర్ - తమన్ .ఎస్

    ఎడిటర్ - కోటగిరి వెంకటేశ్వర రావ్ (చంటి)

    ఆర్ట్ డైరెక్టర్ - రవీందర్

    ఎగ్జీక్యూటివ్ ప్రొడ్యూస‌ర్ - బాబు

    డిఓపి - జైకుమార్ సంపత్

    పబ్లిసిటీ డిజైనర్ - అనిల్ భాను

    More SAI DHARAM TEJ News

    English summary
    Sai Dharam selfie with Raashi Khanna at Prathi Roju Pandage movie sets. The movie directed by Maruthi. Maruthi is very well known for family entertainers. His earlier films such as Bhale Bhale Magadivoy and Mahanubavudu have already proved him as a family entertaining director. On the other hands, Sai Dharam Tej with his recent Blockbuster proved himself that he is a bankable Class and Mass hero.
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 16:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 23, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     
    న్యూస్ అప్ డేట్స్ వెంటనే పొందండి
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue