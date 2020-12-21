తెలుగు
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb

      నాగార్జున చేయిని కిందకు విసిరికొట్టడం బాధ కలిగించింది.. అఖిల్ తల్లి సెన్సేషనల్ కామెంట్స్

      By
      |

      బిగ్‌బాస్ ఆరంభమైనప్పటి నుంచి అందరూ ఊహించినట్టే అఖిల్ సార్థక్ రన్నరప్‌గా నిలిచాడు. విన్నర్‌గా నిలిచేందుకు చేసిన ప్రయత్నాలు ఒక్క అడుగు దూరంలో ఆగిపోయాయి. తన కుమారుడు రన్నరప్‌గా నిలువడంపై అఖిల్ తల్లి స్పందించారు. ఆమె మీడియాతో మాట్లాడుతూ....

      అఖిల్ కల సాకారమైంది

      అఖిల్ కల సాకారమైంది

      అఖిల్‌ సార్థక్‌కు బిగ్‌బాస్‌ ఒక డ్రీమ్. అత్యంత ప్రేక్షకాదరణ కలిగిన షోలో పార్టిసిపేట్ చేయడం ద్వారా తన కలను నిజం చేసుకొన్నారు. విన్నర్ కాకపోయినా రన్నర్‌గా కావడం మాకు ఎలాంటి అసంతృప్తి లేదు. మేము చాలా హ్యపీగా ఉన్నాం అని అఖిల్ తల్లి సరోజ మీడియాకు వెల్లడించారు.

      నా కొడుకు మాట నిలబెట్టుకొన్నాడు

      నా కొడుకు మాట నిలబెట్టుకొన్నాడు

      బిగ్‌బాస్‌కు వెళ్లే ముందు ఎన్ని రోజులు ఉంటావని అడిగితే.. సెకండ్ పొజిషన్‌ వరకు ఉంటానని చెప్పాడు. అలానే తన మాటను నిలబెట్టుకొన్నాడు. అభిమానులు నా కొడుకును గెలిపిస్తామని చెప్పారు. మాకు ధైర్యం చెప్పారు. కానీ రన్నర్‌గా నిలిచినా మాకు బాధ లేదు. అందరి హృదయాలను గెలుచుకొన్న విజేత సరోజ అని అన్నారు.

      హృదయాలను గెలుచుకొన్నాడు..

      హృదయాలను గెలుచుకొన్నాడు..

      అఖిల్ సార్థక్‌కు మంచి ఫాలోయింగ్ ఏర్పడింది. గత రెండు రోజులుగా చాలా మంది అభిమానులు వచ్చి వెళ్తున్నారు. దానిని బట్టే అఖిల్ ఎంతమంది హృదయాల్లో స్థానం సంపాదించుకొన్నారో అర్ధం అవుతున్నది. మా ఇంటి వద్దకు వచ్చి ఆడియెన్స్ ఎదురు చూస్తున్నారు అని అఖిల్ సార్థక్ తల్లి వివరించారు.

      నాగార్జున అలా చేయడం సరికాదు..

      నాగార్జున అలా చేయడం సరికాదు..

      నాగార్జున గారు ఎపిసోడ్ మొత్తాన్ని చాలా చక్కగా నడిపించారు. విజేతను ప్రకటించే సమయంలో అఖిల్ లెఫ్ట్ హ్యాండ్ సైడ్ ఉన్నారు. కానీ ఒక్కసారిగా అఖిల్ చేతిని కిందికి విదిలించడంతో నాకు చాలా బాధ కలిగింది. అది గేమ్‌లో ఓ భాగం. అభిజిత్, అఖిల్ ఇద్దరు బ్రదర్స్ అని భావిస్తాను. అన్నయ్య అభిజిత్ టైటిల్ గెలుచుకొన్నాడు. తమ్ముడు అఖిల్ ప్రేమను గెలుచుకొన్నాడు అని అఖిల్ సార్థక్ తల్లి సరోజ పేర్కొన్నారు.

      సయ్యద్ సోహెల్ డిసిషన్ కరెక్టే..

      సయ్యద్ సోహెల్ డిసిషన్ కరెక్టే..

      సోహెల్ 25 లక్షలు తీసుకొని బయటకు వెళ్లడంలో తప్పేమి లేదు. గేమ్ ఎలా ఉంటుందో ముందే అంచనా వేశారు. కాబట్టి సూట్‌కేస్‌తో బయటకు వచ్చారు. ఆయన తీసుకొన్న డిసిషన్ సరైనదే. సోహెల్ ఓట్లు వేసిన వారిని మోసం చేశాడని అనుకోవడం లేదు. గేమ్ పరిస్థితిని బట్టి అతడు ఆడారు అని అఖిల్ తల్లి చెప్పారు.

      More BIGG BOSS TELUGU 4 News

      English summary
      Akhil Sarthak mother Saroja emotional comments on Bigg Boss 4 Host Nagarjuna. Abijeet Duddala emotional winning speech with Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Trophy before Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna. Chiranjeevi bumper offer to Divi Vadhtya: Megastar leaks Vedalam Telugu remake details.Bigg boss telugu 4 grand finale updates: Megastar Chirunjeevi satires on Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Winner Abijeet Duddala Bigg Boss Telugu 4 host Nagarjuna annouces 10 lakhs to Syed Sohel Ryan and Mehaboob Dilse. Nagarjuna Akkineni reveals secret of Anil Ravipudi in Mahesh Babu's Shoot. Abijeet Duddala mother gets emotional in Bigg Boss Telugu 4 grand finale Abijeet duddala, Syed Sohel Ryan, Akhil Sarthak, Ariana Glory, Dettadi Harika are in Top 5. Host Nag is organised the Grand event in his style
      Story first published: Monday, December 21, 2020, 22:01 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 21, 2020
      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos
      Go to : Wallpapers
       
      న్యూస్ అప్ డేట్స్ వెంటనే పొందండి
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X