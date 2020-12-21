నాగార్జున చేయిని కిందకు విసిరికొట్టడం బాధ కలిగించింది.. అఖిల్ తల్లి సెన్సేషనల్ కామెంట్స్

English summary

Akhil Sarthak mother Saroja emotional comments on Bigg Boss 4 Host Nagarjuna. Abijeet Duddala emotional winning speech with Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Trophy before Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna. Chiranjeevi bumper offer to Divi Vadhtya: Megastar leaks Vedalam Telugu remake details.Bigg boss telugu 4 grand finale updates: Megastar Chirunjeevi satires on Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Winner Abijeet Duddala Bigg Boss Telugu 4 host Nagarjuna annouces 10 lakhs to Syed Sohel Ryan and Mehaboob Dilse. Nagarjuna Akkineni reveals secret of Anil Ravipudi in Mahesh Babu's Shoot. Abijeet Duddala mother gets emotional in Bigg Boss Telugu 4 grand finale Abijeet duddala, Syed Sohel Ryan, Akhil Sarthak, Ariana Glory, Dettadi Harika are in Top 5. Host Nag is organised the Grand event in his style