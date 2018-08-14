 »   » రణవీర్- దీపిక పదుకోన్ పెళ్లి డేట్ ఫిక్సయింది, వెన్యూ ఏ దేశంలో అంటే!

English summary

Rumours suggest Deepika and Ranveer will be man and wife by the end of 2018. A leading magazine reported that the couple will exchange garlands in an intimate wedding at the picturesque Lake Como in Italy. November 20 has been finalised as the wedding date. Kabir Bedi confirmed the news when he congratulated the couple on the news of their wedding. He wrote, "Great couple! Great locale in Italy! Great event! Wishing RanveerOfficial and deepikapadukone a wonderful wedding, and a lifetime of happiness."