తెలుగు
 రణవీర్- దీపిక పదుకోన్ పెళ్లి డేట్ ఫిక్సయింది, వెన్యూ ఏ దేశంలో అంటే!

Posted By:
    బాలీవుడ్లో మరోసారి పెళ్లి భాజాలు మ్రోగబోతున్నాయి. ఈ ఏడాది ఇప్పటికే సోనమ్ కపూర్-ఆనంద్ ఆహుజా వివాహం జరిగిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. మరో వైపు నేహా ధూపియా తన సహ నటుడు అంగద్ బేడీని రహస్యంగా వివాహం చేసుకుని సర్ప్రైజ్ ఇచ్చింది. త్వరలో మరో బాలీవుడ్ ప్రేమ జంట రణవీర్ సింగ్-దీపిక పదుకోన్ పెళ్లి పీటలు ఎక్కబోతున్నారు. గత కొన్నేళ్లుగా డేటింగులో ఉన్న ఈ జంట సాంప్రదాయ వివాహ పద్దతిలో ఏకం కాబోతున్నారు.

    Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Planning For Destination Wedding
    పెళ్లి డేట్ ఫిక్స్ అయింది

    ఓ ప్రముఖ బాలీవుడ్ మేగజైన్ కథనం ప్రకారం ఈ ఏడాది చివర్లో వీరి వివాహం జరుగబోతోందని తెలుస్తోంది. ఇటలీలోని లేక్ కోమో అనే ప్రాంతాలో నవంబర్ 20న వీరి డెస్టినేషన్ వెడ్డింగ్ జరుగబోతోందట.

    ఖరారు చేసిన కబీర్ బేడీ

    ప్రముఖ బాలీవుడ్ సీనియర్ నటుడు కబీర్ బేడీ వీరి వివాహాన్ని ఖరారు చేస్తూ ట్వీట్ చేశారు. గ్రేట్ కపుల్, గ్రేట్ లొకేషన్ ఇన్ ఇటలీ, గ్రేట్ ఈవెంట్.... రణబీ, దీపికలకు నా అభినందనలు, వండర్ ఫుల్ వెడ్డింగ్, లైఫ్ టైమ్ హ్యాపీనెస్ అంటూ ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

    పక్కా ప్లానింగుతో

    దీపిక, రణబీర్ తమ వెడ్డింగ్‌ విషయంలో ఒక ప్లానింగ్ ప్రకారం ముందుకెళుతున్నారు. పెళ్లి పనులు అనుకున్న సమయానికి జరిగిపోయేలా ప్రత్యేకంగా ఓ వెడ్డింగ్ ఏజెన్సీని రంగంలోకి దింపినట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. వెడ్డింగ్ వెన్యూ కొన్ని నెలల ముందే ఫైనల్ చేశారు.

    బాలీవుడ్ డిజైనర్స్

    దీపిక, రణవీర్ పెళ్లి దుస్తులు డిజైన్ చేసే బాధ్యత బాలీవుడ్లోని ప్రముఖ డిజైనర్లకు అప్పగించినట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. మనీష్ మల్హోత్రా, సభ్యసాచి లాంటి టాప్ డిజైనర్లు ఇందులో ఇన్వాల్వ్ కాబోతున్నారట.

    కొందరికి మాత్రమే ఆహ్వానం

    ఈ డెస్టినేషన్ వెడ్డింగుకు కుటుంబ సభ్యులతో పాటు కొందరు అత్యంత సన్నిహితులైన ప్రముఖులకు మాత్రమే ఆహ్వానం ఉంటుందని టాక్. పెళ్లి వేడుక అనంతరం దీపిక తమ బంధువుల కోసం బెంగుళూరులో వెడ్డింగ్ రిసెప్షన్ ఏర్పాటు చేయబోతున్నట్లు టాక్. అనంతరం ముంబైలో సినీ ఇండస్ట్రీ ఫ్రెండ్స్ కోసం మరో రిసెప్షన్ ఏర్పాటు చేయబోతున్నట్లు టాక్.

    Rumours suggest Deepika and Ranveer will be man and wife by the end of 2018. A leading magazine reported that the couple will exchange garlands in an intimate wedding at the picturesque Lake Como in Italy. November 20 has been finalised as the wedding date. Kabir Bedi confirmed the news when he congratulated the couple on the news of their wedding. He wrote, "Great couple! Great locale in Italy! Great event! Wishing RanveerOfficial and deepikapadukone a wonderful wedding, and a lifetime of happiness."
