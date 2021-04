English summary

Vakeel Saab is a 2021 Indian Telugu-language legal drama film directed by Venu Sriram and produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations in association with Bayview Projects. A remake of the 2016 Hindi film Pink, the film stars Pawan Kalyan, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj, and Shruthi Haasan.