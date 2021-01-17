తెలుగు
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb

      17 ఏళ్ల తరువాత మళ్ళీ ఒకే ఫ్రేమ్‌లో కనిపించిన మహేష్ గోపిచంద్

      By
      |

      వెండితెర హీరోలు ఒకే ఫ్రేమ్ లో కనిపిస్తే అభిమానులకు ఆ రోజు పండగే. సోషల్ మీడియాలో గ్యాప్ లేకుండా ఫొటోలు ట్రెండ్ అవుతూనే ఉంటాయి. మొన్న ప్రభాస్,యష్.. సలార్ సినిమా లాంచ్ వేడుకలో ఫోటోలకు స్టిల్ ఇవ్వడం అభిమానులను ఎంతగానో ఎట్రాక్ట్ చేసింది. ఇక ఇప్పుడు మహేష్, గోపిచంద్ కూడా ఒక స్పెషల్ పార్టీలో అలానే దర్శనమిచ్చారు. దాదాపు 17ఏళ్ల తరువాత వీరు పక్కపక్కనే ఇలా కనిపించడం అభిమానులకు మంచి కిక్కిచ్చింది.

      ప్రభాస్ - రాకీ భాయ్: Salaar Movie Pooja & Launch Photos

      గోపిచంద్ క్లోజ్ ఫ్రెండ్స్

      గోపిచంద్ క్లోజ్ ఫ్రెండ్స్

      గోపీచంద్ అంటే ఇండస్ట్రీలో అందరికి ఇష్టమే. ప్రభాస్ అతనికి ఎంత సన్నిహితంగా ఉంటాడో స్పెషల్ గా చెప్పనవసరం లేదు. వర్షం సినిమా నుంచి వారు రెగ్యులర్ గా టచ్ లో ఉంటూనే ఉన్నారు. ఇక మంచు విష్ణు కూడా గోపిచంద్ కు క్లోజ్ ఫ్రెండ్. వీరు చాలా వరకు రెగ్యులర్ గా కలుసుకుంటు ఉంటారు. ఇక మహేష్ కూడా స్టార్ హిరోలందరితో ఎంత క్లోజ్ గా ఉంటాడో స్పెషల్ గా చెప్పనవసరం లేదు.

      2003లో నిజం సినిమాలో..

      2003లో నిజం సినిమాలో..

      గోపిచంద్ కెరీర్ మొదట్లో హోరోగా ఎంట్రీ ఇచ్చినప్పటికీ ఆ తరువాత విలన్ గా తన క్రేజ్ ను పెంచుకున్నాడు. జయం లాంటి సినిమా తరువాత దర్శకుడు తేజ వెంటనే మహేష్ బాబు నిజం సినిమాలో కూడా గోపిచంద్ ను విలన్ గా సెలెక్ట్ చేసుకున్నాడు. ఆ సినిమాలో విలన్ పాత్రకి గాను గోపిచంద్ మంచి క్రేజ్ అందుకున్నాడు.

      మళ్ళీ 17 ఏళ్ల తరువాత

      మళ్ళీ 17 ఏళ్ల తరువాత

      ఇక నిజం తరువాత మళ్ళీ ఒక్కటిగా కనిపించని ఈ హీరోలు 17 ఏళ్ల ఇలా స్పెషల్ పార్టీలో దర్శనమిచ్చారు. ఇటీవల హీరో మంచు విష్ణు సంక్రాంతి సందర్భంగా మహేష్ దంపతులను ఇంటికి పిలిచాడు. అక్కడికి గోపిచంద్ కూడా వచ్చాడు. అందరూ కలిసి పండగ నాడు హ్యాపీగా పార్టీని ఎంజాయ్ చేశారు. ఇక పార్టీలో మహేష్, గోపిచంద్ ఇలా పక్కపక్కనే దర్శనమిచ్చారు.

      ఒక్కడు వినిమాలో గోపిచంద్..

      ఒక్కడు వినిమాలో గోపిచంద్..

      నిజానికి గోపిచంద్ విలన్ గా మారిన తరువాత అతనికి ఆఫర్స్ చాలానే వచ్చయట. జయం, వర్షం, నిజం సినిమాల్లో గోపిచంద్ నటనకు మంచి క్రేజ్ దక్కింది. అయితే మహేష్ కెరీర్ లో బాక్సాఫీస్ హిట్ గా నికిచిన ఒక్కడు సినిమాలో కూడా గోపిచంద్ విలన్ గా నటించాల్సింది. కానీ నిజం తరువాత మళ్ళీ అతనే విలన్ అయితే కొత్తగా ఏముంటుందని ఆలోచించి దర్శకుడు ప్రకాష్ రాజ్ ను సెలెక్ట్ చేసుకున్నాడు.

      More SANKRANTHI 2021 News

      English summary
      In the Tollywood industry, everyone is talking about the first look of Mahesh Babu's new film. Sarkaru vaari paata along with their title, Mahesh Babu's new look has also increased the dose of anticipation in the film. If not, there are many rumors of ruminations on this film.టాలీవుడ్ ఇండస్ట్రీలో ప్రస్తుతం ప్రతి ఒక్కరు మహేష్ బాబు కొత్త సినిమా ఫస్ట్ లుక్ గురించే మాట్లాడుకుంటున్నారు. సర్కారు వారి పాట టైటిల్ తో పాటు మహేష్ బాబు సరికొత్త లుక్ కూడా ఆడియెన్స్ లో ఈ సినిమా అంచనాల డోస్ ని పెంచింది. ఇకపోతే ఈ సినిమాకు సంబంధించిన రెమ్యునరేషన్స్ పై ప్రస్తుతం అనేక రకాల రూమర్స్ వస్తున్నాయి.
      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos
      Go to : Wallpapers
       
      న్యూస్ అప్ డేట్స్ వెంటనే పొందండి
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X